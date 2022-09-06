McKee files complaint over Latino Victory Fund ads backing Gorbea

“It is imperative for Nellie Gorbea to stand up and protect the integrity of Rhode Island’s campaign finance system by calling on her supporters to take down the ad and stop breaking the law,” McKee campaign manager Brexton Isaacs said. “She is, after all, the chief elections officer for the state. She should put the integrity of Rhode Island elections before her own political gain.”

The complaint accuses the Latino Victory Fund of making multiple ad buys with local television stations on Friday but failing to meet a 24-hour disclosure requirement for such independent expenditures.

PROVIDENCE — Governor Daniel J. McKee’s campaign on Tuesday filed a complaint with the state Board of Elections, accusing of the Latino Victory Fund of failing to disclose $118,300 in ads backing Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Advertisement

But the Latino Victory Fund said that while it made proposals to the TV stations on Friday, it did not buy the ads until Tuesday, and it plans to comply with the 24-hour disclosure requirement.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

“We are confident that we have complied fully and timely with our reporting obligations under Rhode Island law,” Latino Victory Fund managing director Yvonne Gutierrez said in a statement. “On Friday, September 2, our vendor sent an initial media buy proposal to several stations to begin the process of reserving air time for an independent expenditure ad in support of Nellie Gorbea for Governor.”

But no money was spent or committed on Friday, Gutierrez said. “The expenditures were made on September 6, and the report is being prepared within the reporting period,” she said.

Gorbea’s campaign issued a statement, saying the secretary of state wants all groups involved in the election to follow Rhode Island’s campaign finance laws.

“State law requires outside groups, like the one currently supporting Dan McKee, and the one formed by Helena Foulkes’ allies, to file the necessary reports within 24 hours of when they spend money this close to an election,” Gorbea’s campaign said. “As it has been reported that the media buy in question begins Wednesday, filing would be due within 24 hours of when the money was sent to the stations.”

Advertisement

The back-and-forth comes as McKee and Gorbea are battling for the lead in a five-way Democratic primary coming up on Sept. 13.

And it comes as Gorbea has faced criticism for posting a message on her campaign website spelling out what outside groups can do to help her campaign – a practice known as “red boxing” that is decried by campaign watchdogs.

The Latino Victory Fund endorsed Gorbea back in September 2021, giving her access to a national network. The group, co-founded by Eva Longoria Bastón and Henry R. Muñoz III in 2014, noted Gorbea would be the first Latina elected governor in New England and the first Puerto Rican-born governor stateside.

In its complaint, McKee’s campaign said the Latino Victory Fund is a hybrid PAC registered with the Federal Election Commission. The group is allowed to support candidates directly, within the financial limits, through a “hard money” account, or with unlimited independent spending through a “soft money” account.

Rhode Island campaign finance law states that those making independent expenditures of $1,000 or more must file a campaign finance describing the expenditures. When a report is required within 30 days before an election, that report must be filed within 24 hours of the expenditure, the complaint noted.

Advertisement

McKee’s campaign called on local television stations WLNE, WJAR, WPRI, and WNAC to refuse to air the ads “to protect the integrity of Rhode Island’s campaign finance and disclosure systems.”

And it called for imposing imposing the maximum penalty of 150 percent of the amount expended “because the citizens and voters have been robbed of this information in the crucial final week of this campaign.”

The Sept. 13 Democratic primary involves McKee, Gorbea, former CVS executive Helena B. Foulkes, former secretary of state Matt Brown, and Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.