Newton Cultural Development hosts floral design workshops in September

Newton Cultural Development will host a pair of workshops later this month for people to learn about making floral designs with locally grown flowers.
The workshops, scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 21 and Thursday, Sept. 22, will be held at the department’s offices at 1294 Centre St. from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., a statement from the office said.
“You will participate in an artist’s talk where you will have the opportunity to ask questions and understand the artists’ creative process to inspire your own creativity,” the statement said.
Newton Cultural Development, which is part of the city’s Parks, Recreation & Culture Department, administers and supports creative and cultural programming in Newton, according to the city.
Participants in the workshops will “learn about creative and sustainable floral design using local flowers and foraged accents” under the guidance of Susan Margolin, the owner of Lotus & Lettuce, who arranges organic flowers in vintage vases.
Each session is limited to eight participants. People are asked to provide their own vase to bring their creations home at the end of their workshop.
A registration fee of $75 includes locally grown flowers from the Newton Community Farm and Lotus & Lettuce, according to the statement.
For more information and to register online, visit newtonartscalendar.org.
