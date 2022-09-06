Newton Cultural Development hosts floral design workshops in September

Newton Cultural Development will host a pair of workshops later this month for people to learn about making floral designs with locally grown flowers.

The workshops, scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 21 and Thursday, Sept. 22, will be held at the department’s offices at 1294 Centre St. from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., a statement from the office said.

“You will participate in an artist’s talk where you will have the opportunity to ask questions and understand the artists’ creative process to inspire your own creativity,” the statement said.