Newton South’s Mock Trial team seeks ‘attorney coach’ for coming year

Newton South High School’s Mock Trial team is seeking a new “attorney coach” for its upcoming season as part of the Massachusetts Bar Association’s Mock Trial program.
The attorney coach provides legal expertise and familiarity with mock trial rules and procedures, according to a team statement. That person also assists the team to develop case strategy and arguments, explains basic trial procedures, and provides feedback to team members.
“The team is really looking forward to having a coach with legal experience to volunteer this year!” the statement said. “If you are a lawyer, a judge — practicing or retired — the attorney coach is a rewarding, fun, and exciting way to work with motivated high school students.”
The attorney coach is a volunteer role with the team, which includes students in grades 9 through 12. During the pandemic, the team has been without an attorney coach, and has relied on alumni and a teacher for support.
The state’s bar association has hosted a statewide Mock Trial Program since 1985 to help high school students learn more about the law, court procedures, and the legal system, according to the group’s website.
“Members of the MBA serve as attorney coaches and judges for the Mock Trial Program, while thousands of high school students across Massachusetts participate,” according to the bar association. “Students prepare a hypothetical case and then test their skills as lawyers and witnesses in a simulated courtroom competition.”
More information may be found online at the Massachusetts Bar Association’s website and the Newton South Mock Trial Team’s Instagram page. To learn more about volunteering, e-mail loyndt@newton.k12.ma.us and gallaghert@newton.k12.ma.us.
