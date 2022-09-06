Newton South’s Mock Trial team seeks ‘attorney coach’ for coming year

Newton South High School’s Mock Trial team is seeking a new “attorney coach” for its upcoming season as part of the Massachusetts Bar Association’s Mock Trial program.

The attorney coach provides legal expertise and familiarity with mock trial rules and procedures, according to a team statement. That person also assists the team to develop case strategy and arguments, explains basic trial procedures, and provides feedback to team members.

“The team is really looking forward to having a coach with legal experience to volunteer this year!” the statement said. “If you are a lawyer, a judge — practicing or retired — the attorney coach is a rewarding, fun, and exciting way to work with motivated high school students.”