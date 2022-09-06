No rest for the soaken. More rain and flood warnings for RI and Mass. Tuesday

A flood warning, indicating elevated concerns among forecasters for the possibility of dangerous conditions, was issued around 4:42 a.m. Tuesday for northern Rhode Island, including Kent and Providence counties.

“Rounds of heavy rain could lead to localized flooding, especially across portions of Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts, through this afternoon,” forecasters cautioned early Tuesday.

Flood warnings and watches are in effect in parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts Tuesday as a weather system that paralyzed certain areas with heavy rains lingers over the region, according to the National Weather Service.

“Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues,’' forecasters wrote, adding the warning is in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. “Between 3.5 and 9 inches of rain have fallen in the warned area since rain began yesterday. Local law enforcement reported that Industrial Road in Cumberland was closed due to flooding.”

Advertisement

The Woonasquatucket River near Centerdale is in minor flood stage at a level of 5.67 feet, forecasters wrote. The warning targets Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket, East Providence, Woonsocket, Cumberland, North Providence, Smithfield, Lincoln, Central Falls, Burrillville, North Smithfield, Scituate, Glocester, Plainville and Foster.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

In Rhode Island, Cranston was the heaviest hit with forecasters reporting the community received nearly 11 inches of rain followed by Providence (8.31), Smithfield (7.95) and North Providence (7.28).

In Massachusetts, North Attleborough and Attleboro were areas of concern to forecasters.

A flood watch is in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday for most of Rhode Island and Massachusetts, forecasters wrote. The watch is focused on Block Island, Bristol, Kent, Newport, Providence and Washington counties in Rhode Island and Bristol, Eastern Hampden, Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk and Worcester counties.

The weather service said that rainfall totaled between 3 and 9 inches on Labor Day and that the meandering weather system could bring up to 4 inches more. Isolated thunderstorms are possible, forecasters said.

Advertisement

The once-parched region was overwhelmed in some communities by the rain that arrived relentlessly Monday, generating flash flooding of Interstate 95 in Providence, trapping some drivers for several hours until the flooding receded, officials said.

By Monday night, traffic was moving in both directions of I-95 The impacted section of the interstate was completely cleared by about 7:15 p.m., officials said.

A building at 215 Peace St. in Providence collapsed during the flooding. It was unoccupied at the time, and no injuries were reported, officials said

Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti told reporters on Monday that drainage systems had not become blocked during the flash flooding, which dumped more than 4 inches of rain on Providence and surrounding areas in a short period of time.

“It was simply that the rain came down at an intensity that exceeded its capacity to accept it,” he said during the press conference.

Forecasters said some rain will persist into Wednesday and the wet conditions will be followed by dry weather into next week.

This is developing story.

Material from earlier Globe coverage was used in this report.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.