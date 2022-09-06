Polls to stay open until midnight in Barnstable after Town Hall vault with ballots inside wouldn’t open

“Paper ballots will be identical to machine-readable ballots, but will need to be hand-counted at the end of the night,” according to a tweet from Secretary of State William Galvin’s office.

Although polls across Massachusetts officially opened at 7 a.m. for residents to cast their votes, the debacle in Barnstable stalled the process there until just before 11 a.m., when polling stations eventually received emergency paper ballots that needed to be printed out, officials said.

Polling stations in Barnstable will stay open until midnight after voting was delayed Tuesday morning when the door to a large vault storing the ballots in Town Hall malfunctioned.

Advertisement

The town asked residents to “please be kind and pack a little patience” as polling stations got up and running following the unexpected mishap.

By Tuesday afternoon, the issue will the vault still hadn’t been fixed. But Galvin’s office “obtained an order from a Suffolk Superior Court judge requiring the town to keep polling places open until midnight,” so that everyone could have a chance to vote, according to a statement from his office.

The problem started around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, when workers went to open the vault so that the ballots, which are secured in suitcases, could be taken to the proper precincts, Town Clerk Ann Quirk said during a press conference.

Workers had been able to access the vault without any issues over the weekend, but when they tried again on Tuesday “it would not open,” she said.

Quirk said she also tried to open the door several times herself, but she was also unsuccessful.

“I don’t know what happened to the door overnight,” she said. “But it broke is the best thing I can say. So we could not get it open.”

Quirk immediately contacted Galvin’s office for assistance, and notified everyone in town about the ongoing issue using the Barnstable website and various social media accounts.

Advertisement

Emergency workers with the state arrived on site to help resolve the problem shortly after it was reported. At one point a locksmith with Outer Cape Locksmiths showed up and took a crack at the opening the vault, after “hearing about the issues on the radio,” according to NPR reporter Eve Zuckoff, who covers the Cape and Islands.

But the locksmith left after learning a Boston-based company was on their way to help.

“She was told the handle was sheared off, which can happen from years of use, or a number of reasons, really,” Zuckoff tweeted. “Said it’s a complicated fix.”

More than 10,000 ballots were stored inside the vault, CAI reported. Barnstable has thirteen voting precincts and is the largest towns on the Cape, the outlet said. More than a dozen completed mail-in ballots collected over the weekend from the Town Hall mailbox are also in the vault, according to Quirk.

Quirk and the locksmiths from both companies did not immediately return requests for comment. But she told reporters at the scene that the integrity of the election process would not be compromised by the unfortunate event.

“The integrity of the election is always uppermost in our minds. As town clerks, that’s our job. That’s what we get paid to do,” Quirk said.

Several town clerks from across the region told Quirk that they would come to Barnstable to help officials count paper ballots after they finished up their own duties and polling stations, she said. Town employees have also offered assistance.

Advertisement

“You can’t have a better group than that,” she said.

Based on previous elections, the town averages about a 7 percent turnout, Quirk said. While she said she doesn’t know whether people will go to the polls past 8 p.m., she added that as an elected official herself, “I can’t even imagine for those folks that are running how they must feel.”

“I wish that it didn’t happen,” she said. “But it happened.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.