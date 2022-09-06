Secretary of State Bill Galvin aims for another term

Galvin, a Brighton Democrat, entered the final day of primary voting with yawning polling leads and having spent nearly $900,000 in August alone in the down-ballot race. A dean among Democratic secretaries of state nationwide, Galvin has pitched himself as a steady hand to oversee the state’s elections in hopes of blunting Sullivan’s arguments that an office with the same leader since 1995 needed a fresh, more proactive voice.

William F. Galvin, Massachusetts’ longtime secretary of state, was trying to fend off his second Democratic challenge as many election cycles Tuesday in a primary with Tanisha M. Sullivan, the NAACP’s Boston branch president who argued the office has become stale during Galvin’s nearly 30-year tenure.

Galvin, who turns 72 this month, has overseen Massachusetts elections for a generation, and for some voters, is the only secretary of state they’ve ever known. Should he win Tuesday, he would sit on the cusp of realizing historic longevity: By capturing his eighth term, he would pass Frederic Cook, whose 28-year tenure as secretary lasted until 1949, as the longest-serving secretary in state history.

The winner of Tuesday’s primary will face Rayla Campbell, a conservative Republican from Whitman, in the Nov. 8 general election.

After not facing a Democratic opponent for more than a decade, Galvin drew two consecutive intraparty challengers, both of whom pitched themselves as more progressive alternatives.

Sullivan, like former Boston city councilor Josh Zakim in 2018, argued that Galvin had not been aggressive enough in pushing election reforms. She also cast Galvin as “anti-abortion,” echoing a similar line of attack Zakim made, and said she would push the office to tangibly do more to protect abortion rights.

And after a stirring speech at the state party convention in June, Sullivan captured party activists’ attention and the party’s endorsement — again, just as Zakim did four years earlier.

For some Democrats, Sullivan offered a more captivating pitch for change than her predecessor. A 48-year-old corporate attorney and Hyde Park resident, she pitched the office as a potential hub for democracy. She would be both the first woman and person of color elected secretary, offering a perspective, she argued, that was needed to better engage communities of color and other places where voter participation has long lagged.

Her challenge was also a novel one: Galvin was the only incumbent Democratic secretary of state being targeted within his own party.

The office “has been flying beneath the radar,” Sullivan said in an interview last month. “What we’re doing is shining a light on really what has been going on so that people understand what is broken.”

But as a first-time candidate, Sullivan struggled to raise funds and capture widespread attention for a down-ballot — and at times bitter — race. It’s also unclear how squarely her criticisms of Galvin being an obstacle to change landed given he publicly backed establishing election day registration (which she also supports) and was a vocal proponent of making expanded mail-in voting permanent.

Galvin, too, has time and time again proven politically resilient. Nicknamed “the prince of darkness” years ago for his ability to outmaneuver adversaries, he dipped into his multimillion-dollar campaign account to run multiple television ads and saturate voters’ home with campaign mailers at a time when Sullivan did not have the funding to do either.

One of Galvin’s TV spots featured a dancing Donald Trump, charging that the former president has “got a plan to steal the next election” and that Galvin is the one to defend against it. The ad served as a testament to the importance elections administration has commanded in the aftermath of the 2020 election and Trump’s bogus election fraud claims.

The secretary of state’s office is also responsible for enforcing the state’s public records law, policing the financial industry, and serving as a clearinghouse for corporations registering with the state.

The Democratic victor will face Campbell, who is expected to be the first Black woman ever nominated by Republicans for a Massachusetts constitutional office.

Campbell has said she opposes universal mail-in voting, and served as a plaintiff in Republicans’ failed challenge against a new law making it permanent. She also backs implementing a broad ID requirement to vote, something Galvin has opposed.

She, too, has sown doubts about the 2020 election, suggesting in April that the media “buried the truth” about the results. She later told party activists at their May convention that Republicans have “watched our elections be stolen.”

While running, Campbell has campaigned on topics well beyond the typical scope of the office. She has baselessly claimed that Massachusetts public schools are teaching young children to perform sex acts on one another, comments that Galvin called a “vile, homophobic attack.”

She has also been a frequent critic of “drag story hours,” events featuring drag performers in elaborate costumes and makeup reading books and singing songs. She disrupted one event in late June in Holbrook, where she confronted and shouted at attendees while parents and organizers shielded kids with Pride flags and umbrellas.

Should he survive Tuesday’s challenge and again win in November, Galvin has indicated that an eighth term would be his last. He told one Globe reporter last month that he “quite likely” would not run again in 2026. He also told a Globe columnist he is “certainly done here, with this job.” (If that sounds familiar, it is: Galvin four years ago said this term was probably the last.)

In Quincy late last month, Galvin said any decision to not run again in 2026 comes with a caveat, of sorts: He said he wants to help ensure the 2024 election is not upended by election-deniers and bogus fraud claims.

“Hopefully by the time this [upcoming] term ends, we’ll have saved democracy,” Galvin said with a wry smile. “Then, I’ll feel my work is done.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.