SJC: Juveniles convicted as adults entitled to specialized help when facing Parole Board

In a unanimous ruling, the Supreme Judicial Court said it has approved the assistance for juveniles convicted of first degree murder and serving life without parole sentences in adult prison, a pair of rulings resting on scientific studies showing a teenager’s brain is structurally different than an adult.

Juveniles prosecuted and imprisoned as an adult for violent crimes are now entitled to specialized help before they appeal for freedom before the Massachusetts Parole Board, but in a very limited way, the state’s high court ruled Tuesday.

“There is no reasoned basis to provide the constitutional protections announced in the Diatchenko cases to juvenile offenders sentenced to life for homicide offenses but not to juvenile offenders sentenced to life for nonhomicide offenses,’' Chief Justice Kimberly S. Budd wrote. “Accordingly, the protections outlined in Diatchenko II , including judicial review, apply to all juvenile offenders sentenced to life in prison, not only to those sentenced to life for homicide.”

The decision came in the case of Jose Rodriguez who was 16 years old in 1976 when he attacked a Boston University student walking home and raped her. Rodriguez went to California where he was convicted under an alias for two sex crimes and then returned for trial in Massachusetts for the 1976 crime.

Rodriguez who is now in his early 60s, was convicted of the crime he committed when he was 16 and sentenced to life in prison. He was denied parole four times, and the SJC ruled it will leave his most recent denial intact.

“Our review is limited to determining whether the board has taken into account the youth-related factors in making its decision, and that we will remand the decision only if the board has failed to do so,” Budd wrote. “We conclude that the board has taken youth-related attributes into account in coming to its decision.”

The court said in its ruling that a juvenile will now be entitled to hire an expert witnesses in limited circumstances to help identify how they can address public safety concerns raised by releasing a prisoner before their full sentence has been served - most commonly, the concern among parole board members that they will commit new crimes. The SJC also said that juveniles will have access to a lawyer for the hearings.

Budd also wrote that this new obligation requires the Parole Board to take into account “youth-related factors that may have contributed to the offense...[including] lack of maturity and an underdeveloped sense of responsibility” when they decide whether to keep the person in prison or release them back to society.

The Parole Board must consider the person who is before them today, the court said, noting that the actions that propelled a teenager into a violent act may have “fallen away through the juvenile’s rehabilitative efforts or natural transition into adulthood.”

If the Parole Board applies this new reasoning to its decisions, including one that ends with the juvenile remaining in prison, the SJC said it will back up the board. “We will not second-guess the board’s discretionary judgment that, based on all the information before the board, the juvenile offender’s release is not compatible with the welfare of society,’ Budd wrote.

The SJC gave juveniles one more new right. Historically, many prisoners are denied parole multiple times. Juveniles can pick the one time they think the Parole Board was mistaken as a matter of law, and ask a Superior Court judge to review the decision. If the judge sides with the juvenile, the door on their prison cell could end up being opened.

In a footnote, the court wrote that juveniles as young as 14 can prosecuted as an adult but they won’t get their first hearing before the Parole Board until they have served at least 15 years. “Thus, any juvenile offender sentenced to life in prison would be well into adulthood at the time of his or her first parole review hearing,’' Budd wrote.

















