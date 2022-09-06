T officials say nearly 60 percent of repair work has been completed on Orange Line during shutdown

He said crews have completed 47 percent of rail replacement and 65 percent of planned track replacement on the line. And that’s not all.

“Right now we’re on Day 18 of the 30-day shutdown, and work is continuing to progress as planned,” Poftak said during a briefing.

Tireless crews have finished nearly 60 percent of the work planned for the Orange Line shutdown , and officials remain “cautiously confident” that they’ll reopen service as planned on Sept. 19, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak told reporters Tuesday morning.

“I’m thrilled to announce we’ve removed the second slow zone,” Poftak said. “We removed the first one between State Street and Downtown Crossing in our first weekend of work. We were able to complete some special track work at Jackson Square, so we removed the second of the planned six slow zones to be removed.”

In addition, Poftak said, crews have replaced the crossovers at the Forest Hills and Ruggles stations.

“This is a critical piece of infrastructure that allows us, makes the system more reliable and allows us to move trains from the northbound and southbound sides and vice versa,” Poftak said.

He said officials will be keeping an eye on what happens Thursday when Boston Public Schools children, many of whom normally depend on the Orange Line, return to classes. Replacement shuttle buses and commuter trains are available amid the shutdown.

Poftak told reporters last week that officials were “pleased to partner with the city to offer 5,000 seven-day passes that have been distributed to parents in order for them to do travel training with their children.”

During Tuesday’s briefing, he said that “we are continuing to monitor the shuttle bus service. We’ve been happy thus far with our performance.”

Governor Charlie Baker also briefed reporters Tuesday.

“So far I would say the progress is pretty much [going] according to plan,” Baker said. “Obviously there’s a lot of work left to be done between now and the 19th of September. But I do believe that the progress to date is” encouraging.

The officials’ remarks Tuesday followed a briefing Friday in which officials said crews had finished 50 percent of the repair work planned for the month-long Orange Line shutdown.

Among the Orange Line projects recently completed, Poftak said during Friday’s briefing, were crossover improvements at Ruggles station, rail welding at Forest Hills, canopy work at Sullivan Station, and security enhancements at North Station.

The T’s also installing and testing new signals at the Oak Grove and Malden Center stops, Poftak said Friday, among many other projects.

