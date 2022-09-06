Think Boston’s “I Voted” sticker is too boring? It might not be for long

But what if they’re a little too simple? Perhaps it’s time for an upgrade.

The decals, which include the two words in blue lettering next to a Clip Art-style image of a waving American flag, are a staple of any Election Day, and their layout is as simple as it is iconic.

As they have for many years now, Boston voters who filed into their polling places Tuesday walked out with a keepsake, a portable way to announce that they, too, had performed their civic duty: an “I Voted” sticker.

That was the idea floated by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Tuesday, who tweeted a photo of herself with one of the highly recognizable decals, along with a potential challenge: “Anyone want to help design a more creative ‘I Voted’ sticker for Boston next year??”

City Hall did not immediately respond to a question about how seriously it’s considering a campaign to overhaul the stickers it gives out during elections. Already, though, some voters seem excited about the prospect. By early afternoon, ideas were rolling in online.

One person who replied to the mayor’s tweet shared a mock-up of a sticker she’d designed already, which featured a silhouetted version of the Boston skyline and the words “I Voted” written in several languages.

Another idea was a bit simpler, but inspired nonetheless: The phrase “Don’t be a turkey! Vote!” along with a hand-drawn rendition of one of the plump and contentious birds wearing a Colonial-style buckle hat.

Boston hasn’t wavered much sticker-wise through the years, with the exception of the Fenway Sports Group distributing custom “I Voted at Fenway Park” stickers when the ballpark was used as an early voting site in 2020. (They were so popular that one is currently for sale on eBay for $44.99).

But a growing number of municipalities across the country have chosen to beef up their sticker game in recent years, including nearby Cambridge, which updated its design last year.

In keeping with the democratic tradition the stickers have come to symbolize, some officials have opted to let the people decide. The Rhode Island Board of Elections let voters choose between eight designs for a new line of stickers in 2020. Ultimately, the winner was a tasteful blue, white, and yellow design that used a drawing of the Rhode Island State House as its backdrop.

Asking the public to help, however, can lead to some unexpected results. Earlier this year, when New York’s Ulster County launched a similar campaign, a 14-year-old’s submission — a doodle of a multi-colored, haggard-looking “spider robot” — became a sensation on the Internet, and ultimately received 94 percent of the vote.

So what would happen if City Hall invited the city’s creative minds to dream up an alternative?

If their attempt to revamp the city’s official website is any indication, there will likely be lots of cats involved.

Spencer Buell can be reached at spencer.buell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerBuell.