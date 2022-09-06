Third human case of West Nile virus detected in Massachusetts

A 20-year-old man has been identified as the third person in Massachusetts to be infected with West Nile virus this year, state public health officials announced on Tuesday.

The man was likely exposed to the virus in Suffolk County, according to the state Department of Public Health. Officials said that the risk of human infection in the Greater Boston area is currently moderate to high.

The man is the youngest person in Massachusetts infected with the mosquito-born virus this year. The other two people, whose cases were identified in the last two weeks, are in their 70s, state officials said.