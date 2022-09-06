Three Democrats and two Republicans are vying to be Massachusetts’ next lieutenant governor

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll was vying against state Senator Eric P. Lesser and Representative Tami Gouveia for the Democratic nod to run with presumptive gubernatorial nominee Maura Healey. Former state representatives Leah Allen and Kate Campanale were seeking the GOP nomination.

Five current and former elected officials were vying for the state’s No. 2 role Tuesday as Democrats and Republicans made their picks for Massachusetts lieutenant governor.

Driscoll, 56, has pitched herself as a seasoned “on-the-ground” executive who can complement Healey’s statewide profile with her know-how of running a city and deep municipal relationships. She boasted endorsements from current and former elected officials across the state, as well as labor unions and national leaders such as Barbara Lee, EMILY’s List, and the Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Massachusetts. These endorsements also follow Driscoll’s endorsement in June at the Massachusetts Democratic Party Convention, where she secured over 41 percent of support in the five-way race.

And she was bolstered by a billionaire-backed super PAC that spent over $1 million in advertising boosting her campaign.

Advertisement

Aside from criticism of the super PAC, which was supported, in part, by Republican donors, the Democratic primary for the seat has been relatively low-wattage, with candidates who agree on most policy ideas working to distinguish themselves. They have all presented themselves as a natural fit to serve alongside Healey who has, for months, been seen as the presumptive Democratic nominee after her opponent, state Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz, ended her campaign in June.

Lesser, 37, is a Western Massachusetts-raised former White House official who has framed himself as having the know-how to represent the whole state. He has said his federal experience will be important to help the state navigate the huge infusions of federal dollars coming to Massachusetts. The Longmeadow senator has also championed high-speed passenger rail between Boston and his region.

Advertisement

He has enjoyed endorsements from some of the state’s labor unions, as well as Senate leaders and many members of the state House and Senate.

Gouveia, 48, told voters that her experience as a social worker and single mother informs her progressive stances and helps her understand the struggles of everyday Massachusetts residents. The two-term Acton Democrat, who has a doctorate in public health, said she would invest in human services, and has given examples of times she’s had to borrow money to fill her gas tank or put food on the table for her child.

She was endorsed by progressive groups and some of the state’s major labor unions, as well as some progressive House colleagues and local leaders like Boston City Councilors Julia Mejia and Kendra Lara.

Leah Allen (left) and Kate Campanale, GOP candidates for lieutenant governor. Globe Staff

On the Republican side, Campanale and Allen faced off for the nomination.

Allen, 33, is a registered nurse and is running alongside former Whitman state lawmaker and gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl. She has pitched herself as part of a team that will give parents a say in what their children learn in the classroom and protect Massachusetts residents against high taxes. Allen says she was fired from her nursing job for not complying with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate and has endorsed border security and energy independence policies backed by former president Donald Trump, who held a “tele-rally” in support of Allen and Diehl Monday night.

Advertisement

Campanale, 36, is the declared running mate for Wrentham businessman and gubernatorial hopeful Chris Doughty. She said her legislative experience and Doughty’s executive experience makes them “the only balanced ticket” that could bring a layered perspective to the corner office.

Beyond chairing the Governor’s Council — the eight-person body that votes on the governor’s judicial nominees — the lieutenant governor’s only other formal responsibility is replacing the governor should they die or leave office.

The light set of requirements allow governors to essentially shape their lieutenant’s job.

Lesser said he would use the role to back up Healey and realize a progressive vision for the state. Gouveia would use the position’s place on the Governor’s Council to appoint judges that understand systemic racism. Campanale has a vision to expand the role to oversee the state’s tourism department, and Allen says she would take on constituent outreach as a partner to the governor.

Driscoll has consistently leaned into her role as a mayor, and talked often of her experience of leading a city through a recession and a pandemic. She is not the first one to pitch a similar resume as one that could be useful to a governor.

Polito, a former state lawmaker from Shrewsbury, has served as a liaison to cities and towns for Governor Charlie Baker. Tim Murray, a former Worcester mayor, served a similar role under Governor Deval Patrick before he resigned in 2013.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.