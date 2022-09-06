Two teens arrested after alleged break-in at West Roxbury nail salon

The officers were met by an off-duty officer, who said they had witnessed two people unsuccessfully try to enter the front door of a nail salon, the statement said.

Boston police responded to a breaking-and-entering call at 5256 Washington St. at approximately 12:08 a.m., according to a department statement.

Two teens were arrested early Tuesday morning after an off-duty police officer allegedly spotted them breaking into a nail salon in West Roxbury, officials said.

Police found the establishment’s back door open and damaged, the statement said. Officers located the two suspects — 19-year-old Arthur Pauleus of Boston, and a 15-year-old from Hyde Park whose name was not released due to his age — inside the salon, and placed them under arrest.

Each is facing charges of nighttime felony breaking and entering, as well as destruction of property.

Pauleus was arraigned later Tuesday morning in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court, according to court records, where he was ordered held without bail. At the time of his arrest, he was out on bail for pending larceny and assault charges, court records show.

His pretrial hearing is scheduled for Oct. 17.

Information about the 15-year-old’s arraignment was not immediately available Tuesday evening.

