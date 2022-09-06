For many, this lack of progress has been deflating, and has caused people to check out. It also creates resentment toward the systems that fail to act, and the people who lead those systems. So the powers-that-be look for ways to distract and divide us — and encourage us to channel frustrations toward one another.

The issues facing our communities are myriad — from the rising cost of living to a warming planet, to an overburdened and inadequate health care system, to attacks on bodily autonomy and other basic rights. Making progress, or even just preventing backsliding, has been challenging.

In order to make change, we must fix what is broken about our government.

Advertisement

But our frustrations are legitimate. For decades, money has dictated our politics, resulting in elected officials who serve corporate interests at the expense of our communities. Where there has been progress, it is often in half-measures, blunted by the influence of corporate special interests and political corruption.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Most of us agree that we need to address climate change, lower prescription drug costs, make housing and other needs more affordable, defend basic rights, and much more. And most of us understand that, until we fix our broken system, we will never be able to fully deliver for everyday people.

I have been in this fight for 20 years, from my time as a city council member and state representative, to my tenure leading a national advocacy organization. I have seen firsthand the corrosive effects that corporate power has on our governance, and the way that even politicians and other government officials who know what is right will do the opposite to satisfy their corporate donors, or industries they want to work for after leaving office.

I know that, to make change, we need to address the broken rules that allow huge corporations to trample over everyday people, to limit the power of corporate special interests in government, to root out political corruption, and to protect our democracy. To achieve this, we must have the courage to stand against political corruption and corporate special interest influence.

Advertisement

Today, politics seems ever more polarizing and factional. But when we can come together in broad coalitions based on shared interests, we can take power back and make progress for everyday people. We have real differences that we cannot overlook — but there are also more moments of agreement than we sometimes realize.

Elected leaders who know how to connect with people outside of their bases can build the strength necessary to overcome opposition and tackle some of the most important issues of the day. Those who do politics the same old way, funded by the same old donors, will not secure the change we need.

And if Democrats, who want government to do more for people, to protect the rights of all individuals, and take on big challenges like the climate crisis, fail to regain the confidence of the voters here and across the country, those frustrated voters will turn elsewhere.

There is so much at stake in our nation right now. It is up to us not only to say the right things, but also to prove to the people that we are willing to fix what’s wrong in government and put the concerns of everyday people first.

David Segal is a longtime progressive organizer and activist, and a former Providence city councilor and state representative. He is running for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District seat as a Democrat.