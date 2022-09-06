Voters head to polls, but rain and early voting keep some at home

In Jamaica Plain, a small handful of voters filed in and out of the former Bowditch School building on Green Street amid a light early afternoon drizzle. Election warden Ellen Hilly, who has helped oversee voting in the neighborhood for nearly 40 years, said in-person voting at the polling location was unusually low.

Turnout data was not available at press time, but early anecdotal reports suggested it was even more anemic than usual for a midterm primary election.

It was a rainy slog to the polls for many Massachusetts voters Tuesday, as Primary Election Day coincided with much-needed showers across the state, keeping some voters at home.

The voting activity outside of Bowditch School building in Jamaica Plain. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

“I don’t necessarily think [turnout] is depressed this year, I just think we have a lot of people taking advantage of early voting,” she said. “And the rain doesn’t help either.”

In Boston, 55,660 people had voted by 3 p.m., about 12.52 percent of the city’s registered voters, according to the city’s Election Department.

Walter Apperwhite, a Mattapan resident, said he votes in every election, no matter rain or shine, and hoped other Bostonians will do the same.

“If you care, you got to vote,” Apperwhite said.

At Ayer Town Hall, 721 ballots had been tallied by 12:30 p.m., approximately 500 of which were early, mail-in, or absentee ballots, according to Ayer Town Clerk Susan Copeland.

“I’m actually surprised with the in-person turnout today, especially considering the rain,” Copeland said.

In New Bedford, Election Commissioner Manny DeBrito said in the late afternoon that turnout had been low through the day, but he expected the numbers would ultimately be comparable to similar elections.

“It’s the first time we’ve expanded mail-ins, so we don’t know what to expect,” DeBrito said.

Election workers brought cake to others during primary day voting at the Whitman Town Hall. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

In Pittsfield, about 20 percent of the city’s roughly 30,000 registered voters had cast ballots by midafternoon, according to Michele Benjamin, the city clerk. About half were from early or absentee voters, she said, but she thought turnout would wind up being a bit higher than the typical turnout of 25 to 28 percent for a state election.

At Lilla G. Frederick Pilot Middle School in Dorchester, ward clerk Nayo Sanford said the turnout was slow throughout the morning and afternoon.

“I remember when [Barack] Obama ran for office it was cold and the weather was not its best, but people were wrapped around the corner. Everybody had invested interest,” said Sanford, 77.

For Suffolk County voters this year, the ballot included the contentious race for district attorney between incumbent Kevin Hayden and Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, whose campaign has been marred in recent weeks by revelations by The Globe that he had been twice investigated, but never charged, with sexual assault when he was in high school.

At the same time, Hayden has come under fire after a Globe report raised questions about whether his office tried to squash an investigation into a police coverup case.

Justin Frey, a Dorchester resident who voted at the Lilla G. Frederick Pilot Middle School, said the choice between Arroyo and Hayden was an easy one.

“Arroyo blatantly lied so he didn’t get my vote, although he was going to,” said Frey, 51.

At the Alexander Hamilton School in Brighton, voters entered Ward 21. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

At the Higginson-Lewis K-8 School in Roxbury, 69-year-old Ms. Milton, a Roxbury Democrat who asked that her first name not be published, said she knew some of the candidates through her church, including Hayden, whom she said she was leaning towards.

“I’ve known his boys since they were this big,” Milton said, holding her hand waist-level.

Joe Orfant, 69, a consultant who voted at the Bowditch School, said the race offered “an awkward and unsatisfying choice,”

“But I voted for Arroyo — the allegations against him felt a little like the guy was being railroaded, and I thought the way Hayden handled it most recently was kind of cheesy,” Orfant said.

Emily Sweeney and John Hilliard of the Globe staff and correspondent Jeremy C. Fox contributed reporting.

Emily Sweeney and John Hilliard of the Globe staff and correspondent Jeremy C. Fox contributed reporting.