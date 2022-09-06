Voters to winnow crowded fields in state legislative primary races Tuesday

In the Senate, the number of majority-minority districts went from three to about a half-dozen, including a new district spanning Lawrence and Methuen and parts of Haverhill.

The vote also began to test newly redrawn maps that have increased the number of majority-minority districts in the state Senate and House of Representatives — changes put in place after the latest census showed Black, Hispanic, and Asian residents were driving the state’s population growth.

Voters in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election decided the outcome of nearly four dozen contested state legislative races, including a newly redrawn Senate seat in the heart of Boston’s Black communities.

In Boston, five Black Democrats, including former state senator Dianne Wilkerson, were running for a state Senate seat representing Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, and Roxbury. Currently, the chamber only has one Black member — Lydia Edwards, a former Boston city councilor. No Republican is running, so the winner is likely to take the seat.

In the House of Representatives, the number of majority-minority districts grew from 20 to more than 30, including a new district representing parts of Lawrence and Methuen. Former Lawrence mayor and representative William Lantigua is vying with James McCarty of Methuen and Estela Reyes of Lawrence for that seat.

The primary could test the power of Attorney General Maura Healey, who is running unopposed for governor, and endorsed a dozen legislative candidates — mostly incumbents — including state Representative William M. Straus of Mattapoisett and state Representative Tommy Vitolo of Brookline.

Political observers are also watching a House race that could gauge support for the far right. In the North Shore House district vacated by Republican Representative James Kelcourse, a right-wing agitator who helped organize buses to Washington, D.C., for the protest that grew into the Jan. 6 insurrection, is mounting a write-in campaign for the job.

Only a small fraction of the state’s 200 legislative seats — 40 in the Senate and 160 in the House — have competitive races on Tuesday, a testament to the power of incumbency and lopsided strength of the Democratic Party in Massachusetts.

Of the 44 contested primary elections for state legislative seats Tuesday, just four, split evenly between the House and Senate, were for Republican candidates.

Twenty-eight of the contested Democratic legislative races have no GOP candidate listed on the ballot, which means Democratic voters in Tuesday’s primary will likely decide who will represent them on Beacon Hill.

Secretary of State William Galvin has said more than 400,000 people voted in the Democratic primary before polls opened Tuesday. A total of about 850,000 Democratic ballots, along with more than 300,000 Republican votes, could be cast in this election, he said.

[With clear path in Democratic primary, Healey takes on another role: Helping allies survive theirs]

The Boston Senate race is among the most contentious and closely watched of Tuesday’s races. The winner will succeed state Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz, who stepped aside to run in this year’s Democratic gubernatorial primary before dropping out.

Observers said Wilkerson and the other candidates in the Second Suffolk District race — state Representatives Liz Miranda and Nika Elugardo; the Rev. Miniard Culpepper; and community activist James Grant — each have a way forward to victory.

[’No political race in this state as important.’ A majority-minority state Senate district, five candidates, and a path for most of them to win.]

Miranda, elected in 2018, ran for public office after her brother, Michael, was killed in gun violence in 2017. Her parents are Cape Verdean immigrants, and she attended Wellesley College.

Elugardo is a former Chang-Díaz aide who was also elected in 2018. She attended MIT, Boston University Law School, and Harvard Kennedy School.

Wilkerson is a former eight-term state senator who was defeated by Chang-Díaz in the 2008 Democratic primary, and later resigned amid accusations of bribery. She pleaded guilty in 2010 to several attempted extortion counts and was sentenced to about three years in prison.

Culpepper, the senior pastor at Dorchester’s Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, retired earlier this year as the regional counsel for the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Grant has not been as visible as the other candidates in the race, but has told the Globe he would increase his presence before Tuesday’s vote.

The Senate candidacies of Miranda and Elugardo have opened up contested Democratic primary races in their House districts.

Althea Garrison, Danielson Tavares, and Christopher J. Worrell are vying to succeed Miranda in the Fifth Suffolk District.

In Elugardo’s 15th Suffolk District, a four-way race emerged among Richard Fierro, Roxanne Longoria, Samantha Montaño, and Mary Ann Nelson.

Other contested Democratic races Tuesday include several featuring candidates who have been endorsed by Healey, such as Senator Joan B. Lovely of Salem.

In the Senate’s Second Essex District, Lovely is facing Danvers resident Kyle Davis, who is Lovely’s first Democratic opponent since her 2012 election.

In the Senate’s First Essex District, one of the chamber’s new majority-minority districts, a three-way fight has emerged to replace state Senator Diana DiZoglio, who’s running for state auditor. Lawrence City Councilor Pavel Payano, Methuen City Councilor Eunice Zeigler, and Lawrence resident Doris Rodriguez are running for the seat. Healey has backed Payano.

Voters were to decide several other House races Tuesday that include candidates backed by Healey.

Straus, who helps lead the Legislature’s transportation committee, is facing a primary challenge from Richard Trapilo of Fairhaven for the 10th Bristol District. Straus, a Mattapoisett Democrat, has been critical of the Baker administration’s oversight of the MBTA.

In Brookline, Vitolo faced a challenge from former Select Board member Raul Fernandez.

In the Seventh Essex District, Manny Cruz, a Salem School Committee member, also has Healey’s endorsement in a three-way race with Salem residents Gene Collins and Domingo J. Dominguez.

On Tuesday, Republican candidates did not appear on primary ballots for 21 state Senate seats and 105 House seats.

In the North Shore House seat vacated by Kelcourse, who left for a post on the Parole Board in June, his name remained the only one on the Republican primary election ballot Tuesday.

Party leaders are considering whether to throw their support behind Samson Racioppi, a leader of the right-wing group Super Happy Fun America who helped organize buses to the protest that grew into the Jan. 6 insurrection, and led the 2019 “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston. A more moderate candidate, C.J. Fitzwater, is also mounting a write-in campaign.

On Tuesday, Jim Lyons, the chairman of the state Republican Party, suggested to WGBH News that the winner of the write-in race would be put forward as the party’s nominee.

Samantha Gross, Emma Platoff, and Matt Stout of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.