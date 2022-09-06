Warwick Starbucks effort to unionize ends in a tie vote

“Even in our case, our loss was only by a hair,” Burke said. “You can do it. And it’s worth it.”

Cassie Burke, a barista who had been leading the effort to unionize the Pace Boulevard location, said in a Twitter thread that the loss shouldn’t dissuade others from trying to unionize.

The effort to unionize a Starbucks in Warwick has ended in a tie, meaning the store will not be represented by a union, the organizer said Tuesday.

According to National Labor Relations Board records, the updated vote tally was nine votes to nine. With a tie, the store is not unionized.

The initial vote in June was nine votes to eight in favor of unionization, but two ballots were not counted because they’d been challenged, meaning no winner was declared. Only one challenged vote was counted, Burke said. It went against being represented by a union.

The Warwick store off Bald Hill Road was the first Starbucks in Rhode Island to have workers petition for unionization. Locally, workers said unionizing would protect the benefits they enjoy and give them a voice at the table as they dealt with, among other issues, short staffing. Nationally, the Starbucks unionization effort started in Buffalo and has swept across the United States.

Elsewhere in Rhode Island, Seven Stars Bakery workers in Providence got union representation when ownership voluntarily recognized them in June. (Voluntary recognition cuts off the need for an election like the one the Starbucks workers went through.)

A Starbucks spokesperson said in an email about the final vote count in Warwick: “We welcome the opportunity to continue working side-by-side with partners at Store #07430 in Warwick, Rhode Island. Our core focus throughout this process has been to ensure every partner engaged in a union representation election can trust the process is fair, their voice and vote are considered, and that the final outcome is true and accurate.”

