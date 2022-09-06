With region in severe drought, heavy rains bring only a measure of relief, experts say

”The problem when you have a big rain event is that a lot runs off,” said Bill Simpson, a National Weather Service meteorologist. “If you have 5 inches over the course of a month, it allows it to percolate into the soil. The rainfall numbers might be misleading.”

But after months of hot, dry weather, even a storm strong enough to cause flooding across Rhode Island the past two days only offers a measure of relief, experts said Tuesday. In Massachusetts, which has faced water shortages, crop damage, and brush fires for weeks, even downpours are just a drop in the bucket.

With the area locked in severe drought for much of the summer, this week’s heavy rain felt restorative, a desperately needed respite for dusty trails and dried-up rivers.

Boom and bust cycles — extreme drought punctuated by flooding — will likely become a more familiar pattern in New England as climate change intensifies, experts say. Higher temperatures speed up evaporation rates and dry out soil, making it less capable of soaking up the rain when it comes. As rain becomes more sporadic, it provides less benefit.

“Unfortunately, the overall impact will be minimal,” Simpson said of this week’s torrential rains.

While precipitation used to fall steadily over the course of a few weeks, it’s increasingly common for a lot of rain to fall at once. Michael Rawlins, associate director of the Climate System Research Center at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, said that since the 1950s, there has been a 70 percent increase in the number of days that New England sees extreme levels of precipitation.

“That’s a clear fingerprint of a warming world,” he said.

Nearly all of Massachusetts is experiencing severe drought conditions, with 38 percent of the state under extreme drought, according to the US Drought Monitor. Extreme drought is the monitor’s second most dire category, behind only exceptional drought.

In Rhode Island, which had the second-driest July in its recorded history, Monday’s rains flooded parts of Interstate 95 in Providence, leaving some drivers stranded for hours, and deluged Cranston with 10 inches of precipitation.

The drainage system was not blocked, officials said, but like the region as a whole, simply unable to handle so much rain in so little time.

“The rain came down at an intensity that exceeded its capacity to accept it,” Rhode Island Department of Transportation director Peter Alviti said.

On Tuesday, heavy rains pounded parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts, prompting flood watches that lasted for several hours. National Weather Service meteorologist Torry Gaucher said the heavy rains were clearly beneficial and would “go a long ways in helping to reverse some of the drought.” But for trees and other vegetation stressed by the lack of water, it may have arrived too late.

“Those things are kind of irreversible at this point,’’ he said.

As rain continued to fall Tuesday, cities and towns across Rhode Island took stock of the damage. In Cranston, Anthony Moretti, chief of staff to Mayor Ken Hopkins, said flooding had mostly subsided and things were under control.

“So far, so good,” Moretti said. “The city’s prepared should any more flooding occur.”

The state Department of Environmental Management was monitoring the state’s waste-water treatment facilities, said spokesman Michael Healey. Staff estimated that several thousand gallons of untreated storm water were discharged during the storm but said it would be hard to determine the exact amount.

In Providence, Mayor Jorge Elorza defended his administration’s response to the storm after mayoral candidate Brett Smiley, on the ballot in next week’s Democratic primary, said the city was ill-prepared for the deluge.

“Today, after intense rains across the city, we saw our city infrastructure fail us,” Smiley tweeted. “Decades of underfunding, faulty repairs by the city and by vendors and years of inconsistent maintenance have resulted in deteriorating infrastructure right in our neighborhoods.”

Elorza, who is term-limited and not on the primary ballot, said damage to one street that Smiley referenced was caused by a burst road patch installed by Providence Water, not a third-party city vendor. The patch was within a 90-day “settling period,” meaning it was too soon for a permanent replacement, Elorza said.

“Yesterday’s burst patch and resulting road damage were plainly not a result of sloppy vendors, bad planning, or faulty execution,” Elorza said. “Given the massive amount of flash rain, it is amazing and we were quite fortunate that more similar incidents did not occur.”

About 30 students at Brown University were displaced after their dorms flooded, according to ABC6. A university spokesperson told the local TV station that the first floor of a residence hall was impacted. A building at 215 Peace St. collapsed during the storm Monday; the building was not occupied and no one was hurt, police said.

Smithfield also saw significant rain, causing two roadway closures in the Greenville section of town. About a dozen residents had their basements flooded, said Todd Manni, director of emergency management and community outreach.

No injuries were reported, but at least two vehicles tried to drive through flood water, either before emergency crews got there or by driving around barricades, Manni said.

Town officials were monitoring the Woonasquatucket River, which was in minor flood stage at just under 6 feet Tuesday morning, Manni said. Its high mark came during the March 2010 flood when it rose to over 9 feet, Manni said.

“Our messaging today is first, never drive through flooded roadways, and second, if you live or work in a flood-prone area, remain vigilant and aware of dangerous conditions due to rising water since rainfall is forecast to continue throughout most of today,” Manni said Tuesday. “In the unlikely chance an evacuation order is issued, do so without delay.”

