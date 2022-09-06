Historic, unforgiving western heat wave is peaking and crushing records

Power grid officials made desperate pleas throughout the day for conservation, but on Tuesday afternoon the California Independent System Operator reported that demand had reached 51,296 megawatts , surpassing a record of 50,270 megawatts set in 2006.

Amid a historically severe heat wave that has fueled deadly wildfires , California set a record on Tuesday for electricity demand that is being driven by a thirst for air-conditioning.

Meteorologists predicted that the blistering heat would remain across much of the region for the rest of the week.

Some records have been shattered by wide margins as the scorching air mass exacerbates the fire danger in the drought-stricken region. Sacramento was expected to reach 115 degrees and parts of the Central Valley could hit 118, the National Weather Service said. The Rockies and desert Southwest were expected to reach triple-digit temperatures on Wednesday, stretching from Montana to Arizona.

In a news conference on Monday, the California authorities thanked residents for conserving power but warned that it had not been enough.

“We have now entered the most intense phase of this heat wave,” said Elliot Mainzer, the chief executive of the California Independent System Operator, which oversees the grid. “We need two to three times as much conservation as we’ve been experiencing to keep the power on.”

The ISO urged residents to “precool” their homes to 72 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday mornings and then turning the thermostat to 78 degrees during peak demand hours between 5 and 9 p.m. It has called for such reductions on seven straight days.

The heat is historic for both its duration and intensity, evidenced by long-standing monthly and records that continue to be toppled. San Jose, Calif., set an all-time high of 109 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

“This will be essentially the worst September heat wave on record, certainly in Northern California and arguably for the state overall,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA, in a Twitter Spaces discussion Tuesday. “By some metrics, it might be one of the worst heat waves on record period in any month, given its duration and its extreme magnitude, especially in Northern California and especially in the Sacramento region.”

A whopping 42 million Americans are under excessive heat warnings, including across most of California, northeast Arizona, and adjacent southern Nevada. The Great Basin, southern Idaho, and western Utah are under heat advisories.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," wrote the National Weather Service. "[There is a] very high risk of heat stress or illness for the entire population."

The excessive heat is also fueling the risk of fast-moving fires.

Red flag warnings — connoting dangerous fire weather — encapsulate the entirety of Montana in addition to northern Idaho, much of Oregon, and northern and eastern Washington.

In other developments in California:

Two people died on Monday while trying to flee an explosive wildfire in the Southern California city of Hemet , where winds sent flames roaring through a canyon, officials said in a predawn briefing on Tuesday. The fire grew rapidly to 2,400 acres overnight and destroyed at least seven structures in the Riverside County city. While firefighters made some progress, the potential for high winds remains a concern, officials said.

The Hemet Unified School District closed schools on Tuesday for its 24,000 students because of the evacuations and other logistical concerns related to the fire.

The deaths in Hemet were in addition to two over the weekend from the Mill fire , which erupted on Friday near a defunct lumber mill in the town of Weed, Calif. It has consumed more than 4,200 acres and destroyed at least 100 homes, local officials said, including in the Lincoln Heights area of Weed, a historically Black community founded by mill workers in the 1920s.

Little remained but a scorched vehicle on a property near Hemet, Calif. Mario Tama/Getty

For firefighters, sweltering temperatures magnify the perils of an already difficult job: Crews must carry heavy gear and wear protective clothing as they hike through treacherous terrain.

As a result, firefighters must take frequent breaks, which could leave the ranks stretched thin if several dangerous fires break out at once. Last week, Los Angeles County officials said that seven firefighters were treated for heat-related injuries while battling the Route fire, which was mostly contained as of Tuesday.

Fire officials said that the prolonged wave of extreme heat pummeling California was worrisome because it ensured that vegetation parched by the continuing Western drought was primed to burn.

“It essentially preheats the fuels,” Sanchez said. Heat waves in the United States have grown hotter, longer, and more frequent over the past few decades, as climate change has warmed the planet, jumping from two per year in the 1960s to six per year in the 2010s, according to an analysis from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The annual heat wave season has more than tripled in length to 68 days, from 22, over that same period.

Material from The New York Times and Washington Post was used in this report.