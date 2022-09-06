Charlie Baker’s Massachusetts miracle

Baker’s Teflon never melts. In that same UMass Lowell poll, only 34 percent had a favorable view of the T. Yet somehow, those voters didn’t connect any of their dissatisfaction with a specific state agency to the governor whose administration presides over it.

Advertisement

It’s amazing.

Last week, after those two polls were conducted, federal transportation officials issued a scathing report about the T that blasted management — which is, again, the Baker administration — for sacrificing maintenance, repairs, and safety by siphoning money from the operating budget and putting it into the capital budget. When it comes to judging Baker, those findings won’t change a thing. The State Police were rocked by scandal during his administration. There were deadly bureaucratic failures at the Registry of Motor Vehicles and the Department of Children and Families. At least 76 veterans died of COVID-19 at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke because of a breakdown in communication and care under the management of an unqualified supervisor chosen with Baker’s approval. Yet despite his promise to be Governor Fix-it, any failures to fix on his watch never affected Baker’s standing with voters. The only Massachusetts voters who don’t like him are members of his own Republican party. He regularly polls as the most popular governor in the country.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

Some theories about why: He is hardworking and always sounds confident and in control. For the most part, he’s a no-drama chief executive who can muster up tears as needed to show his sensitive side. He’s occasionally testy with the press, but who likes the press? He’s also tall; a few inches shorter and he might catch some flak. Meanwhile, he has a way of deflecting criticism by acting like any shortcomings, of course, have nothing to do with him. For example, when the Federal Transit Administration blasted the T for failed management and screwed-up priorities leading to serious safety issues, Baker said he appreciated the “thorough review.” He said the report would “make the system safer and more reliable” without ever taking responsibility for it not being safe and reliable.

Advertisement

If Baker can spin his way out of political trouble, it’s also because during his two terms in office, Democrats let him. They rarely held him accountable for anything that went wrong and a high-profile bromance with former Mayor Marty Walsh added to the lovefest. Now that he’s a few months away from leaving his job, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey are trying to tie him to the T’s woes, saying it’s “unacceptable that the MBTA has forced riders to carry the burden of the Baker administration’s failures.” It’s too little, too late.

Advertisement

However, when Baker’s no longer there, voters may start thinking more about what they don’t like and the T certainly falls into that category. When he’s gone, they may care more about the state of traffic gridlock, the safety of consumers, and the total incompetence of management and oversight. If so, we shall see if voters are as forgiving of the next governor, especially if it’s a woman and a Democrat — and if they find her as likeable.

As for Baker, Massachusetts voters long ago made up their minds about him. They like his pragmatic, centrist approach to government and the illusion of competence he brings to the job. During his time in office, I think voters actually lowered their expectations for what government can accomplish. When it faltered, they were not shocked, surprised, or outraged. They accepted it because they liked Baker.

It’s a real Massachusetts miracle.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.