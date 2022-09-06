Listen in to our electric vehicle rebate chat!

When we reported this last month, many of you wrote in with questions about how to navigate the new state and federal incentives. We get it — they can be difficult to navigate.

Massachusetts passed a new climate bill that’s expected to revamp the state’s electric vehicle rebates. Days later, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, which will remake the federal government’s EV rebate program.

To help, we’re setting up a live chat to connect you with experts who know the programs inside and out. We’ll be joined by Keith Barry, who writes about vehicles for Consumer Reports; Anna Vanderspek, electric vehicle program director at Green Energy Consumers Alliance; and Kyle Murray, senior policy advocate for Massachusetts at the Acadia Center.

Advertisement

You can listen in on the panel via Twitter Spaces on Wednesday, September 7 at 2 p.m. Eastern time by clicking here — we’ll call on participants to ask questions. Anyone with a Twitter account can join.

You can send in your questions for our panel of experts by using the form below. We’ll address as many as possible, and we’ll post answers to the most frequently asked questions here on the Globe’s website.

Maybe you’re wondering if you should wait to buy an EV until new federal incentives kick in next year. Maybe you’re curious about whether a particular model will qualify for the MOR-EV program. Or maybe you just want a refresher on how to obtain rebates for a new electric car. This is your chance to find out. We want to hear from you!

<a href="https://podboston.survey.fm/questions-about-electric-vehicle-rebates">View Survey</a>





Dharna Noor can be reached at dharna.noor@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @dharnanoor.