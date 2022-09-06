Coming soon: A celebrated surgeon, a trail of secrets and death

He was promoted as a star surgeon, but his patients didn’t know about his troubled history. One that led to one of the worst malpractice settlement records in the country. His disturbing record left a trail of pain, damage, and death which the hospital seemed to ignore, and sweep under the rug.

How did it happen? How did some try to stop him? And how did hospital officials and state regulators let it go on for years?

Coming soon: A Boston Globe Spotlight Team investigation.