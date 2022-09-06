Ailing Yankees lose Rizzo before doubleheader with visiting Twins

Rizzo is hampered by headaches the Yankees think are related to an epidural injection he received to alleviate lower back pain. He was expected to resume baseball activities Monday, then Wednesday, before the club decided Tuesday to place him on the IL.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo is headed to the 10-day injured list, the latest health-related setback for a banged-up team trying to hold onto first place in the AL East.

Injuries keep piling up for the Yankees at just the wrong time.

“I don’t think it’s anything back-related now,” manager Aaron Boone said after Tuesday night’s scheduled game against Minnesota was postponed because of rain.

The game will be made up Wednesday as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 3:05 p.m.

Ronald Guzmán will be called up Wednesday from Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to help fill in at first base.

The 27-year-old Guzmán is a .227 career hitter with 31 home runs in 243 major league games with Texas from 2018-21. He was batting .260 at Triple-A with 12 homers, 39 RBIs and an .823 OPS.

Rizzo is far from the only key player hurting for the Yankees, who began the day five games in front of Tampa Bay and 5½ ahead of Toronto after leading the AL East by 15½ games on July 8.

Boone said slugger Giancarlo Stanton (left foot) and infielder DJ LeMahieu (toe) were not going to play Tuesday if the game hadn’t been rained out.

Stanton fouled a ball off his foot in Monday’s 5-2 win over Minnesota and later left the game. He was feeling better Tuesday, according to Boone, but the manager said neither Stanton nor LeMahieu is sure to play Wednesday.

Righthander Luis Severino, out since mid-July with a strained lat, was scheduled to make a rehab start Wednesday for Double A Somerset.

The Twins plan to call up local kid Louie Varland to start the opener in his major league debut. The 24-year-old righthander was born in St. Paul, Minn., where he went to Concordia University before getting picked by his hometown team in the 15th round of the 2019 amateur draft.

Varland is 1-1 with a 1.69 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 21⅓ innings over four starts for Triple A St. Paul. He went 7-4 with a 3.34 ERA in 20 games for Double A Wichita this season.

Cleveland gets extra effort

Óscar González hit a two-run double in the 10th inning and the Guardians snapped a five-game losing streak, beating the host Royals, 6-5, on Monday night to regain sole possession of the AL Central lead.

Cleveland moved a game ahead of Minnesota. The third-place Chicago White Sox are one game behind the Twins.

Josh Naylor homered for the Guardians, and Andrés Giménez scored twice.

Drew Waters hit his first major league home run for Kansas City, and Salvador Perez’s one-out RBI double in the eighth tied it at 4.

Eli Morgan (5-3) won in relief, and Emmanuel Clase earned his 31st save in 33 opportunities. He allowed a run in the 10th but stranded the potential tying run at first base.

Giants’ youngsters grab attention

With nothing but pride to play for, there are opportunities aplenty for some youngsters on the San Francisco Giants.

They’re taking full advantage with a month to go in the season.

Lewis Brinson, J.D. Davis, Thairo Estrada, and David Villar rocked Andrew Heaney for home runs in back-to-back innings, and the Giants defeated the host Dodgers, 7-4, on Monday night to win their fourth game in a row.

“It’s fun when you win, especially here in LA,” Villar said. “As a team, it just feels like we’re gelling.”

Brinson added a solo shot in the ninth and the Giants snapped an eight-game losing streak to their longtime rivals, who hold a commanding lead in the NL West. The Dodgers’ magic number to clinch the division title is eight.

“We talked about the importance in September of playing intense baseball and not quitting,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “It’s an important opportunity to build confidence for this group.”

The Giants’ season-high five homers were the most given up by the Dodgers since yielding that many to the Yankees during a 10-2 loss in 2019.

Logan Webb (12-8) ended a three-game skid in his career-high 28th appearance. The righthander allowed three runs — two earned — and seven hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked none.

“There’s nothing really to lose now,” Webb said. “Just go out and have fun.”