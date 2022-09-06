Game 137: Red Sox at Rays lineups and notes

The Red Sox had a chance to extend their winning streak to six games, but the bullpen faltered in a 4-3 loss against the Rays Monday. The loss was also a missed opportunity for the Sox to get back to .500.
The Rays have now won six in a row and own the top wild-card spot. They are also just five games back of the Yankees for first place in the American League East.
The series continues Tuesday night with Rich Hill trying to even things up for the Sox. Also on Tuesday, the Red Sox confirmed they agreed to a one-year contract extension with Kiké Hernández.
Lineups
RED SOX (67-69): TBA
Pitching: LHP Rich Hill (6-5, 4.52 ERA)
RAYS (75-58): TBA
Pitching: RHP Drew Rasmussen (9-4, 2.70 ERA)
Time: 6:40 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Rasmussen: Xander Bogaerts 1-5, Franchy Cordero 0-3, Rafael Devers 4-10, Kiké Hernández 1-4, J.D. Martinez 2-11, Reese McGuire 1-3, Tommy Pham 0-2, Kevin Plawecki 0-4, Alex Verdugo 3-9
Rays vs. Hill: Randy Arozarena 2-5, Christian Bethancourt 1-8, Vidal Bruján 0-1, Yu Chang 1-2, Ji-Man Choi 2-3, Yandy Díaz 0-4, Manuel Margot 5-26, Francisco Mejía 0-1, Isaac Paredes 1-3, David Peralta 5-17, Harold Ramírez 1-6, Jose Siri 0-2, Taylor Walls 1-3
Stat of the day: Bogaerts has recorded multiple hits in nine consecutive games, tied for the longest streak in Red Sox history, joining Kevin Youkilis (2007), Jim Rice (1978), and Roy Johnson (1934). It is MLB’s longest streak of 2022.
Notes: Hill is making his third start against the Rays this season. He beat them at Fenway on Aug. 27 with seven shutout innings, allowing three hits and a walk while whiffing 11. He is 3-0 with a 2.78 ERA over 14 appearances (five starts) against Tampa Bay. … Rasmussen is 1-0 with a 2.91 ERA in six career appearances (four starts) against the Red Sox, limiting them to a .210 batting average. … The Red Sox are 1-7 against the Rays at Tropicana Field this season.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.