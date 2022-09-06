Game 137: Red Sox at Rays lineups and notes

The Red Sox had a chance to extend their winning streak to six games, but the bullpen faltered in a 4-3 loss against the Rays Monday. The loss was also a missed opportunity for the Sox to get back to .500.

The Rays have now won six in a row and own the top wild-card spot. They are also just five games back of the Yankees for first place in the American League East.

The series continues Tuesday night with Rich Hill trying to even things up for the Sox. Also on Tuesday, the Red Sox confirmed they agreed to a one-year contract extension with Kiké Hernández.