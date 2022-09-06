As a good kicker should, Patriots’ Nick Folk tries to ‘put my best foot forward every day’

That’s when it turned into an interactive practice, with twins Davis and Gage (age 8), daughter Belle (6), and Ben, the youngest of the clan at 4, acting as de facto kick returners.

The Folk kids had set up shop in the friends-and-family tent at Patriots training camp to watch their father, Nick, get ready for his 15th NFL season.

FOXBOROUGH — This was not your average morning of shagging fly balls with Dad.

As Folk and Tristian Vizcaino launched kick after kick, the young Folks would attempt to field them. Just a bunch of kids helping out Dad.

“They ended up underneath [the goalpost] and they would run the balls back out to Tristan and I when we were kicking and stuff,” said Folk. “They had fun doing that and they just run sprints the whole time. They’ve got some energy.”

Advertisement

As fun as it was for the kids, it’s also time that Folk cherishes, as his family is still based in Texas, so when the season starts, he doesn’t always get the daily interaction.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s tough as they get older, I miss a lot of sports and school events and stuff like that,” Folk said. “But it’s getting easier on my wife, because they’re all at the same school — one dropoff, one pickup now, so that’s always a plus.

“But we’re doing all kinds of things. My twins are playing soccer, baseball, and lacrosse. My daughter’s doing soccer and softball and dance or cheerleading. And my little guy’s just kind of finding his way. He’s almost in kindergarten.”

The Folk kids know the unusual situation they’re in. Their Pops is an NFL kicker, and there’s only 32 of them in the world. They’re good with the setup.

“They know this isn’t like a forever thing,” said the 37-year-old Folk. “Although my twins tell me, ‘Hey, Dad, you’ve got to play another 10 years so we can play with you.’ Yeah, sure.

Advertisement

“But they know where we’re at. They’re great kids. They have a good time. Then my wife is a rock star.’’

That also would also be an apt description of Folk’s time in New England. It might be cliché to say he’s aging like a fine wine, but it’s also accurate. New England and the NFL are getting vintage Folk.

Nick Folk is entering his 15th NFL season, his fourth as a Patriot. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Since signing with the Patriots midway through the 2019 season, Folk has hit 76 of 84 field goal attempts (90.5 percent). His conversion rates the last two seasons (92.3 and 92.9) are the two highest of his career.

He never could have imagined the run he’s been on in New England. He was released by the Buccaneers Feb. 22, 2018 (coincidentally after a game against the Patriots) and it took a year and a half to get back to the NFL.

“I think once I got to Year 10, just kind of what I remember was, ‘All right, let’s just worry about this year only and not think about anything in the future,’” Folk said. “And then once I got released, it was, ‘All right, let’s just go one day at a time.’ And that’s kind of been my mind-set is just, ‘All right, what’s the goal, the agenda for today? What do I need to get better at today? And then I’ll worry about tomorrow tomorrow.’

Advertisement

“So that’s all I’ve been kind of trying to do. So, in 2019, I didn’t think anything of 2022 at all. So, it was just, ‘Let’s get one good day, stack them together, and see where we end up.’ ‘’

It’s been said that replacing a legend is an impossible task, a no-win situation. How about replacing back-to-back legends in Stephen Gostkowski (1,775 points) and Adam Vinatieri (1,158), who rank 1-2 on the franchise scoring list?

Though Folk has done his best — he led the NFL in scoring last season (150 points) and also set the franchise mark with 36 straight field goals — he doesn’t think about carrying a torch in New England.

“Not necessarily,” he said. “Obviously, you know the tradition, you know the history, but I just showed up to do my thing to get myself prepared.

“They’re both great kickers. I have a lot of respect for both of them. They are, in my mind, Hall of Famers all the way around for what they’ve done, not only for this team, and Adam with the Colts, but for the league in general.

“But I just try to do my own thing, because we all kick a little bit differently and we all have different styles. So I just try to do my best I can to just put my best foot forward every day.”

Bill Belichick recently called Folk’s consistency “remarkable” and said his day-in-day-out approach is exemplary.

Advertisement

“He’s a very, very professional player and athlete,” said the coach. “Not just the kicking part of it, but really everything. His interactions with his teammates, specialists, other members of the team. His understanding of his role. What the role of the kicking game is. What the roles of different players are.

“He’s a very supportive and likable teammate. But, at the same time, knows that his job hinges on performance, it’s not just relationships. Those are important, but he has all that, and his production and consistent performance is really impressive.”

Special teams coordinator Cam Achord said Folk is a “student of the game,” and he thinks he has a bead on what his kicker will be doing when he playing days are over.

“I tell him all the time it won’t take long … for him to get into coaching because he loves the game,” said Achord. “He looks at it not just through a kicker’s lens, he looks at it from a whole, entire philosophy standpoint.

“Nick’s always thinking. Nick likes to know all the whys, which is great.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.