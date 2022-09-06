Injured Patriots Ty Montgomery and Isaiah Wynn make the trip to Miami

It would be surprising if Montgomery plays in Week 1, but the team seems optimistic he will return before Week 4.

Montgomery hasn’t practiced since getting carted to the locker room with an ankle injury during the preseason finale Aug. 26. The Patriots had the option to place Montgomery on short-term injured reserve, sidelining him for at least four games, but elected not to do so — a promising sign about his availability.

Patriots running back Ty Montgomery and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn will travel with the team to Miami Tuesday in advance of Sunday’s season opener against the Dolphins.

After a promising training camp, coupled with James White’s retirement in August, Montgomery is expected to play an important role in the offense. He will likely contribute as a third-down back, and can also log snaps as a wide receiver.

In Montgomery’s absence, second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson probably will see an expanded role as a pass catcher on third down.

Wynn, meanwhile, has missed a number of practices, most recently last Thursday’s, with an undisclosed injury. The Patriots will begin to release their injury reports Wednesday, which will provide more details on his status.

Given the changes in their offensive scheme, the Patriots struggled with run blocking and pass protection throughout training camp, so continuity on the line will be important. If Wynn cannot suit up, then the team has Yodny Cajuste and Justin Herron as backup tackles.

Right guard Michael Onwenu also could shift to tackle, opening a spot on the interior for James Ferentz, who was signed to the 53-man roster Tuesday.

Treadwell on the squad

The Patriots signed wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. Treadwell, a first-round draft pick out of Ole Miss in 2016, spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He caught 33 passes on 51 targets for 434 yards and a touchdown. Treadwell joins receivers Lynn Bowden, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, and Tre Nixon on the practice squad … Offensive lineman Guy Morriss, who played in Super Bowl XX with the Patriots, has died. He was 71. No cause of death was released, though he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2017. Morriss played most of his career with the Eagles, from 1973-83, and started at center in their Super Bowl loss to Oakland in 1980. He joined the Patriots in 1984 and played 59 games over four seasons.

