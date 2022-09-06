No. 4 Clemson overcomes sluggish start to rout Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — DJ Uiagalelei threw for one touchdown and ran for another, overcoming a sluggish start in the season opener as No. 4 Clemson pulled away for a 41-10 victory over Georgia Tech on Monday night.
Uiagalelei completed 19 of 32 passes for 209 yards, including a 6-yard scoring play to Beaux Collins that gave the Tigers a two-touchdown lead in the first half.
Georgia Tech, looking to improve on three straight three-win seasons that have put coach Geoff Collins on the hot seat, kept it closer than expected much of the way.
But the Yellow Jackets couldn't overcome two blocked punts, both of which led to short touchdown runs by Will Shipley.
Advertisement
Georgia Tech pulled within 14-10 on an impressive drive in the third quarter, culminating with Jeff Sims tossing a 13-yard TD pass to 6-foot-7-inch transfer E.J. Jenkins.
But Uiagalelei, in what was probably the play of the game, appeared headed for a sack when he was cornered by two Georgia Tech defenders on the third and 4. But the quarterback managed to stay upright just long enough to flip a lateral to Shipley, who rumbled 10 yards for a first down that kept the Clemson offense on the field.
The Tigers went on to drive 74 yards for a touchdown that finally buried the Yellow Jackets. Uiagalelei ran it in from 9 yards out to push Clemson’s lead to 24-10.