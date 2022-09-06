A player-by-player evaluation of the Patriots offense

On top of the coaching changes, the Patriots decided to install a new streamlined offensive scheme this year. Despite the obvious growing pains throughout training camp, Jones has insisted he and the team will figure things out .

Coach Bill Belichick elected not to name an official replacement, instead bringing back old friends Matt Patricia and Joe Judge to lead the offense. Given the pair’s lack of experience on that side of the ball, there are questions about their ability to develop second-year quarterback Mac Jones and the passing attack.

For the 2022 Patriots, the changes on the offensive side of the ball start with the departure of longtime coordinator and quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels.

Advertisement

Jones’s development is the leading story line heading into the season, and most of the other questions go hand in hand with his growth. How will the offensive line, with multiple position changes and new starters, fare in pass protection? How will the receiving corps shake out without a true No. 1 option?

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Let’s take a player-by-player look at the offense …

QUARTERBACK

Mac Jones: All eyes will be on whether Jones takes a Year 2 jump after a promising rookie season. Complicating matters is the downgrade from McDaniels to Judge, who has a short but unimpressive track record working with young quarterbacks (see: Daniel Jones). Patricia, the presumed play-caller, doesn’t have a strong résumé in his position, either.

Brian Hoyer: Entering his eighth season within New England’s system, Hoyer remains a valuable resource to Jones. He likely will be the backup quarterback active on game days.

Bailey Zappe: Drafted in the fourth round out of Western Kentucky this year, Zappe logged plenty of snaps during training camp and preseason, but if he takes a single regular-season snap, things will have gone incredibly awry.

Advertisement

RUNNING BACK

Damien Harris: After falling just 71 yards short of a 1,000-yard season, Harris could hit that milestone this year if he stays healthy. Headed into the final year of his rookie contract, he also is in line for a larger leadership role.

Rhamondre Stevenson: The Patriots will have a powerful 1-2 punch out of the backfield, as Stevenson is in line for a productive season both as a rusher and a pass catcher.

Rhamondre Stevenson averaged 4.6 yards per carry as a rookie last year. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Ty Montgomery: One of the team’s most impressive contributors during training camp, he should factor in as a third-down back once he returns from the ankle injury he suffered during the preseason finale. Because the Patriots did not place him on injured reserve, there is optimism that he can return sooner rather than later.

Pierre Strong: There was some early hype that he could earn reps on third down, but those snaps are much more likely to go to Stevenson and Montgomery.

WIDE RECEIVER

Nelson Agholor: His connection with Jones seems to have strengthened, evidenced by the big 45-yard gain in the second preseason game. Now, the question is: Can they do it in the regular season?

Kendrick Bourne: The lows punctuated Bourne’s preseason more than the highs, so it’ll be worth monitoring whether that is a sign of what’s to come.

Jakobi Meyers: Wide receivers coach Troy Brown dubbed Meyers “Mr. Steady,” a fitting nickname reflective of his consistency and dependability. It should come as no surprise if Meyers ends up leading the team in receiving yardage for a third straight year.

Advertisement

DeVante Parker: He should give the Patriots the skill set they were hoping to get out of N’Keal Harry: size, physicality, and the ability to bring down 50-50 balls.

TIGHT END

Hunter Henry: He caught a team-high nine touchdown passes last season, and should remain one of Jones’s favorite targets.

Big tight end Hunter Henry should continue to be an important cog in the attack. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Jonnu Smith: If he doesn’t rebound after a disappointing first year in New England, his monstrous contract may prove to be one of Belichick’s more regrettable decisions.

OFFENSIVE LINE

David Andrews: The most reliable part of the line, serving as a longtime captain and an important resource for Jones.

Trent Brown: Even with a move from right to left tackle, Brown’s health remains the key to a productive season. He missed eight games last year because of a calf injury, causing the rest of the line to shuffle. Given the amount of other changes, an injury to Brown would be even more problematic this year.

Isaiah Wynn: Health is also a concern for Wynn, who has battled injuries throughout his career. But so is disgruntlement, as he hasn’t seemed particularly pleased following not only a position change from left to right tackle but also preseason trade rumors.

Isaiah Wynn is one of the moving pieces on the offensive line. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Michael Onwenu: He will start at right guard, but he’s one of the more flexible options, with experience at right tackle as well.

Cole Strange: How he stacks up at left guard will be worth watching, because the Patriots spent a first-round draft pick on him.

Advertisement

Justin Herron: A depth piece at tackle. He was part of the rotation last year following Brown’s injury but struggled to hold his ground at points.

Yodny Cajuste: A third-round pick in 2019, and another depth piece at tackle. He earned his first NFL action last year, appearing in seven games, and has yet to prove he’s a serviceable option.

Chasen Hines: Drafted in the sixth round out of LSU this year, he beat out Kody Russey and James Ferentz for a spot on the 53-man roster as an interior backup. Hines started training camp on the nonfootball injury list, so he wasn’t seen much.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.