Rays make quick work of Rich Hill, Red Sox

It was a masterpiece in what stamped a series win for the Sox, their first series win against the Rays this season.

Rich Hill carved up the Rays just over a week ago at Fenway Park, tossing seven scoreless innings, striking out 11, and yielding just three hits.

Tuesday evening at Tropicana Field, however, it was over just when it started.

Yandy Diaz led off bottom of the first inning with a double toward right-center then Manuel Margot scalded a line drive single up the middle. Randy Arozarena followed that up with a three-run homer to straightaway center. The three batted balls registered 105.1 miles per hour or higher.

Advertisement

It wasn’t even 7 p.m. and the game was all but over. Some 2½ hours later it was officially done, the Rays celebrating an 8-4 victory.

The Sox are now 4-11 against the Rays this year. They won their first game at Tropicana Field back in April, but have lost their following eight games there, marking a record for the most consecutive losses at Tampa Bay in franchise history.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

The Sox (67-70) will try to avoid the sweep Wednesday.

Hill lasted just four innings, surrendering nine hits and five runs.

The Sox’ only real highlight of the game came in the second inning when rookie Triston Casas, facing J.T. Chargois, took a high and tight 95-mile-per-hour fastball and parked it in the right field seats for a two-run blast. It was Casas’s first big league homer.

For the last two games, the Rays have tried to go inside on Casas. But on a 3-and-2 pitch, Casas made the adjustment.

In the third, a Margot single, an Arozarena double set the table for Harold Ramirez, whose two-run single extended the Rays’ lead, 5-2.

Advertisement

The floodgates opened in the sixth when Rays’ Christian Bethancourt and Yu Chang pounded back-to-back solo shots off reliever Eduard Bazardo.

The Sox, meanwhile, took just three hits into the eighth inning in what was then an 8-2 deficit.

Tommy Pham made it 8-4 with a two-run shot to center in the top half of the eighth.

The Sox went down in order in the ninth against Jason Adams. The reliever struck out Trevor Story and induced a Christian Arroyo fly out into foul territory in left. Casas struck out swinging to end it.

With the exception of the two homers, no Sox player reached scoring position.

The Sox came into this series with a chance to reach .500 Monday. Instead, they are three games under .500 with 25 games left.

The Sox will have Nick Pivetta on the hill for Wednesday’s series finale.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.