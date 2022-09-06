Red Sox work on performance away from the field

“You can kind of relax,” Cora said before Tuesday’s game with the Rays. “You can work on your mechanics, no rush. It’s something we’ve been intrigued with since 2019. We talked about it and on this trip we had a facility close to the hotel.”

Cora and his staff jumped at the possibility of his team trying something new.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Red Sox did things a bit differently Tuesday for their pregame preparation. Instead of hitting on the field, a handful of Sox players did their pregame work at Summers Method Performance Center, a training facility in Bradenton, Fla. Tommy Pham, who played with the Rays for parts of two seasons, used to train at the facility and told manager Alex Cora about it.

Advertisement

Sox position players went through batting practice, front toss. Much like the NBA has shootaround, as Cora noted, this was the baseball version of that — or at least the team’s attempt.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Cora saw the benefits. Instead of getting to the field at 1 p.m., players arrived later, around 3:45.

“I was able to take a nap before I got here,” Cora said.

Hernández deal done

The Red Sox made it official, signing Kiké Hernández to a one-year, $10 million extension.

Hernández, who was hurt for a large chunk of the season, came into the day hitting just .219. So, the Sox’ vote of confidence wasn’t something the center fielder took lightly.

“It meant a lot obviously,” the 31-year-old Hernández said. “Beginning the season, I was looking forward to hitting free agency again, and obviously things didn’t go my way. So it was a change of plans. This is a place where I want to be . . .

“You experience [free agency] once and it’s kind of not that much fun anymore. So yeah, I’m excited to stay.”

Advertisement

When Hernández signed with the Red Sox prior to the 2021 season, he came in as a utility guy. Nevertheless, the Sox needed a center fielder and that’s where he’s settled in. While he’s more comfortable playing second base, center field will be Hernández’s primary position in 2023.

“Obviously I would love it if they moved Trevor [Story] to center and I played second, but obviously that’s not gonna go like that,” Hernández joked. “I still say that my favorite position is in the lineup one way or another. If I can find my way in the lineup, I don’t really care that much.

“I like playing every day. The only difference for me playing in one spot is that it puts me in a position where if I do well, I can potentially win a Gold Glove. After experiencing last year, to me winning is the most important thing and I want to win in Boston.”

Cordero to be off his feet for a while

The Red Sox will place Franchy Cordero on the injured list with a right ankle sprain. Cordero sprained his ankle on both sides, Cora said, after slamming into the left field wall in the fifth inning of Monday’s loss.

The likelihood of Cordero returning this season sounds doubtful.

“The goal is for him to hopefully be healthy right and finish [the season] but we have to be realistic, too,” Cora said. “I don’t want to close the door and I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but obviously, we have to make sure he’s healthy.”

Advertisement

Surgery for Houck

Tanner Houck (back) underwent successful lumbar discectomy surgery for a disk issue . Dr. Christopher Bono performed the surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Houck is expected to be ready for spring training . . . . J.D. Martinez (back) was a late scratch Tuesday. He’s missed the last two games . . . The Rays placed starter Drew Rasmussen on the paternity list and reinstated Yonny Chirinos (Tommy John surgery), who started in his place.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.