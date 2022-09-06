A special K: Tiger infielder Kody Clemens whiffs Angels MVP Shohei Ohtani for first MLB strikeout

Mopping up in the eighth inning, Clemens froze last year’s AL MVP with a 68-mile-per-hour pitch on the outside corner and gave an exuberant strike three call on the mound.

The Detroit Tigers’ rookie utility player — and son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens — caught Shohei Ohtani looking late in Monday night’s 10-0 loss to the Angels in Anaheim, Calif. It was Clemens’s first first major league strikeout.

Ohtani hit two home runs earlier — his sixth multi-homer game of the season.

“I’m just trying to get outs, and for it to come like that is obviously super cool,” Clemens said. “He’s the best player in baseball. So it’s a pretty cool moment for me.”

Grinning ear to ear, the 26-year-old Clemens tossed the souvenir ball into the dugout for safe keeping and is hoping to get it signed by the Angels’ two-way star during the final two days of the series.

“It was a wonderful pitch,” Ohtani said through his interpreter.

By far the hardest one of their encounter, too.

Ohtani fouled off a 54-m.p.h. delivery from Clemens, took a 57-m.p.h. pitch for a ball, and then fouled off a 56-m.p.h. offering.

“I mean, obviously can’t do it slow enough for Ohtani. Maybe you can throw it slow and slow and slow and then maybe surprise him with a fastball,” Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said. “Big smile on Kody’s face, and Shohei tipped his cap.”

Those were four of the seven slowest pitches Ohtani has faced this season, according to MLB Statcast. The other three were by Tampa Bay outfielder Brett Phillips, including a 53-m.p.h. “fastball” during the Angels’ 12-0 victory on May 12, when Reid Detmers threw a no-hitter for Los Angeles.

Clemens was pitching for the third time in the past seven days to save Detroit’s bullpen with the game out of reach. He worked one inning and allowed one run on three hits. He has pitched six times this season and given up three runs on 10 hits in six innings.

Roger Clemens had 4,672 strikeouts during his 24-year career, third on the all-time list behind Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson. The Rocket’s first one came against Cleveland’s Mike Hargrove on May 15, 1984.

“I don’t know how [Kody’s] father would have done against [Ohtani], but he can always say he punched him out,” Hinch said.

As for the game when it mattered, Ohtani had his sixth multi-homer game of the season and Mike Trout also went deep as the Angels routed the skidding Tigers. Trout’s solo shot to left field in the fifth inning off Tyler Alexander (3-9) was his 30th home run of the season, marking the seventh time in his 12-year career he’s reached that plateau.

It marks the ninth time the Angels have had two players with at least 30 homers in a season — but the first time it’s been two AL MVPs.

Ohtani has 32 homers this year, but Trout still wants to catch his dynamic teammate over the final four weeks.

“That is a special player that is over there,” Trout said. “It’s going to be a crazy stretch but I think it is going to be fun to watch.”

It was the seventh time this year and 21st since 2018 that Ohtani and Trout homered in the same game. Ohtani has gone deep four times in his last seven games.

“Overall I’ve been able to look at the pitches and swing the bat pretty well, and I’d like to continue what I’ve been doing,” Ohtani said through a translator.

José Suarez (6-6) threw three-hit ball over seven innings. It was the 17th shutout by Angels pitchers this season, which ties them with the Mets for most in the majors.

Luis Rengifo had a career-high four hits and drove in a run for the Angels, who had their second-biggest offensive performance of the season with 16 hits.

Ohtani, who lined a two-run homer in the third, tied Troy Glaus’s franchise record for most multi-homer games in a season with a 416-foot solo drive in the seventh.

The two-way phenom from Japan — who had three hits and three RBIs — ended the night second in the American League in home runs, 22 behind Yankees slugger and fellow AL MVP contender Aaron Judge.

“They’re tremendous players. As I said before the game, you can’t make mistakes today and then you can’t keep them down very long if you don’t make good pitches,” Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said of Ohtani and Trout.

Trout also had three hits and drove in a run. He is batting .302 (19 for 63) with six homers since missing 28 games with left ribcage inflammation.