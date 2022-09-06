Watertown field hockey’s Maggie Driscoll and Lizzie Loftus know little but dominance, and can lead the Raiders to one more title

As sophomores, Driscoll and Loftus were co-captains in the COVID-abbreviated, 7-on-7 year. In last year’s march to a 23-0 season and the Division 3 state title — the program’s 19th MIAA championship under the direction of Donahue since 1986 — they were captains again.

“They kept getting stronger as the season went on,” recalled Donahue. “Then they started contributing verbally as well, and supporting the previous captains.”

As freshmen, Maggie Driscoll and Lizzie Loftus started on an 18-2 Watertown field hockey team that was the top seed in the Division 2 North bracket. Even then, their esteemed coach, Eileen Donahue , took note of their leadership skills.

Loftus capped a 15-goal, 17-assist season from the back with the winner in double overtime in the final vs. Sandwich. A midfielder, Driscoll finished with 14 goals and 19 assists.

And this fall, the pair are the rare three-year captains, just the third and fourth in Donahue’s 37-year tenure. Donahue emphasizes consistency and hard work in the way her team practices, and believes in taking the season one game at a time — a philosophy shared by Driscoll and Loftus.

“We don’t take any opponent lightly, and we make sure everyone knows to play every game like we’re playing against our best opponent,” Driscoll said.

Donahue said the two are both intense, with high expectations of themselves. “They’re just so driven, and they’re very invested in the sport,” she said.

Maggie Driscoll racked up 14 goals and 19 assists in midfield last season and gave multiple Walpole defenders trouble in Monday's scrimmage. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

This passion has earned each a chance to play in college: Loftus at Brown, and Driscoll at Boston University.

But their focus is on their Watertown finale. They worked tirelessly this summer, arranging team workouts, playing in tournaments, and attending camps.

“The more you touch the ball, the better you’ll be at the end of the season,” said Loftus, as Watertown prepares to take on defending Division 1 champion Andover on Saturday morning. “We have a really competitive schedule, especially at the beginning of the season, and I’m excited to challenge myself and the team.”

Loftus and Driscoll have played sports together for as long as they can remember, and their relationship as captains is predicated on strong communication.

“They’re both very vocal, and they complement each other well,” said Donahue. “They’re definitely not quiet leaders.”

“We’re friends outside of field hockey, and it’s good to be able to work with [Maggie] in a way that’s not just field hockey-based, because I don’t think it would be as good of a relationship if it was just about sports,” Loftus said.

Driscoll’s younger sister, Molly, a Globe All-Scholastic as a sophomore, said the two are willing to go the extra mile in order to create a positive team culture, including organizing a variety of weekly team bonding events.

“They do a really great job of including everyone, and our connection helps a lot with our team dynamic,” said Molly Driscoll. “We do a lot of pasta dinners, and after our Saturday morning practices sometimes we all go out to eat breakfast to debrief on the practice and get our heads ready for our next game.”

Loftus and Driscoll find it hard to believe that their time with the Raiders will soon come to a close.

“Each and every day brings something new,” said Loftus. “This season, I’m just going to try my best to have no regrets.”

Driscoll is grateful to be a team captain. “My cousins and my mom were coached by Miss Donahue, and I’ve just seen so many family and friends and people I looked up to go through this program,” said Driscoll. “It’s the best thing I’ve ever been a part of.”

Watertown's Maggie Driscoll is headed to Boston University next fall. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Free hits

In Season 1 as a varsity program last fall, St. Mary’s focused on qualifying for both the Catholic Central Tournament and the MIAA statewide tournament.

The Spartans achieved both goals, winning their first MIAA tournament game and making it to the Round of 16 in the Division 4 bracket in a 8-9-2 season. In Season 2, St. Mary’s wants to take the next step.

“Our team goals are to have a fun and productive season as well as progress from our last year’s performance,” said St. Mary’s coach Victoria Ault.

One key aspect of keeping that momentum going is the leadership of the six senior captains: Gianna Korisianos, Brianna Spinelli, Maggie Pierce, Kelly Lovett, Jillian Kirby, and Adri Bowker.

Ault feels that this year’s squad is “well balanced.” Each end of the action will be paced by senior leadership, providing consistency that any young program craves. Pierce, also known for her ice hockey prowess, will lead the Spartans’ offense. She has recently committed to Endicott to continue her field hockey career.

On defense, the University of New England-bound Korisianos will quarterback the unit.

St. Mary’s will be put to the test early, with a game at Weston and home contests against Malden and league foe Bishop Feehan.

▪ Last year’s sixth seed in the Division 1 tournament, 17th-ranked Wellesley (15-3-1), is taking a strategic approach to this season. The Raiders have the talent, but they want the MIAA Power Rankings to reflect it.

“Our first team goal is to qualify for the tournament,” Wellesley coach Erin Stickle. “Secondly, we want to focus on getting a strong power ranking. We picked up some challenging nonleague games and to challenge ourselves more and improve our game.”

The Raiders open the season Wednesday against Bay State Conference rival Brookline, but then embark on that tough non-league slate, facing Concord-Carlisle, which advanced to the Division 1 semifinals last fall. Another strong Dual County League team, Newton South, is on the docket next week.

Captains Sophie O’Sullivan, Lucy Kim, and Reese Griffin will lead a young team that will press foes with quickness.

“Right now, speed is our strongest element in the game,” said Stickle. “We have a young team and they are eager to work hard.”

Games to Watch

Thursday, No. 13 Danvers at No. 20 Swampscott, 4 p.m. — A battle between two of the Northeastern Conference’s elite.

Friday, Dighton-Rehoboth at No. 15 Somerset-Berkley, 3:30 p.m. — Two longtime powers face off in an early South Coast Conference matchup.

Friday, No. 10 Pentucket at No. 18 Triton, 4 p.m. — Both made runs in the Division 3 tournament last fall, Triton to the quarterfinals and Pentucket to the semis.

Saturday, No. 1 Andover at No. 3 Watertown, Saturday, 10 a.m. — Quite the way to kick off the regular season, with the Division 1 champion Golden Warriors traveling to the home of the 19-time state champions.

Saturday, Bishop Feehan at St. Mary’s, 5 p.m. — The Spartans and Shamrocks should be two of the Catholic Central’s best this season.

Monday, No. 19 Holliston at No. 2 Westwood, 3:45 p.m. — The Division 2 state champions open their season with a tough slate of Tri-Valley League games. Expect a defensive battle vs. Holliston.

Correspondent Kat Cornetta contributed to this story.

Olivia Nolan can be reached at olivia.nolan@globe.com.