Truss takes office, promising Britons they can ‘ride out the storm’

“As strong as this storm may be, I know the British people are stronger,” Truss declared in a brief inaugural speech to the nation. “We have what it takes to tackle those challenges. Of course, it won’t be easy. But we can do it. We will transform Britain into an aspiration nation.”

Speaking under dark clouds minutes after a thundershower drenched onlookers, Truss leaned on the weather as a metaphor for the economic challenges facing Britain. But she offered no fresh details on how the government planned to help people cope with soaring inflation and runaway costs.

LONDON — Liz Truss, newly anointed by Queen Elizabeth II as Britain’s prime minister, arrived at a rain-swept Downing Street on Tuesday, promising action this week on energy bills to help Britons “ride out the storm,” and filling out a Cabinet that rewarded her loyalists in the contest to replace Boris Johnson.

Advertisement

With some experts warning that millions of Britons could face destitution from energy bills that could jump 80 percent in October and spike again in January, Truss is widely expected to authorize a massive state intervention in the energy markets. Those details, which could include capping energy prices at a cost to the government of $100 billion or more, will presumably be rolled out in the coming days.

For now, Truss was content to recite her upbeat campaign platform, with its free-market promises to cut taxes, to “reward hard work,” and to roll back regulations to make Britain a place for “business-led growth and investment.”

It was a day of solemn ceremony suffused with a sense of mounting emergency, as Truss, 47, officially replaced Johnson to become Britain’s fourth prime minister in the last six years. She then plunged almost immediately into dealing with the country’s gravest economic crisis in a generation.

Advertisement

By evening, Truss was filling out her Cabinet, rewarding supporters and passing over those who backed her opponent, Rishi Sunak, in the leadership contest. After a campaign distinguished by the ethnic and gender diversity of its candidates, Truss gave the three most prestigious Cabinet posts to nonwhite ministers.

Kwasi Kwarteng, whose parents immigrated to Britain from Ghana in the 1960s, was named chancellor of the Exchequer, the second-most powerful post in the government. Suella Braverman, whose parents are of Indian origin, was named home secretary, and James Cleverly, whose father is British and whose mother is from Sierra Leone, was appointed foreign secretary, Truss’s old job.

Britain also has its first female deputy prime minister, Thérèse Coffey, who, in addition, was appointed health and social care secretary. The deputy prime minister position is usually given to a close ally of the prime minister; Dominic Raab, whom Coffey replaced, stood in for Johnson when he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Despite the diversity, there were few signs that Truss was using her Cabinet appointments to try to heal the divisions in the Conservative Party. Senior ministers who backed Sunak, like Raab and Grant Shapps, were left empty-handed. Sunak, a former chancellor whose resignation in July precipitated Johnson’s ouster, earlier said he would not serve in Truss’s Cabinet.

Truss had been Johnson’s foreign secretary and never broke with him even as his career dissolved in scandal. On Tuesday, she said, “History will see him as a hugely consequential prime minister,” citing the fact that he had led Britain out of the European Union, overseen a rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines, and backed Ukraine against the Russian onslaught.

Advertisement

Johnson vacated Downing Street on Tuesday morning. In his valedictory remarks, delivered under a dewy sunshine, he made no mention of the scandals that cost him his job but expressed a hint of resentment at being ousted, likening the transfer of power to the handing over of a baton in a relay race.

“They change the rules halfway through, but never mind that now,” he said. He reminded the friendly crowd that, less than three years ago, the Conservative Party won its largest parliamentary majority since 1987.

He was, he said, like “one of those booster rockets that has fulfilled its function, and I will now be gently reentering the atmosphere and splashing down invisibly in some remote obscure corner of the Pacific.”

A lover of the classics, Johnson also compared himself to Cincinnatus, a fifth-century Roman politician who saved the state from an invasion, then retired to his farm. Historians quibble with treating him as a figure of undiluted virtue: When the call came again, Cincinnatus returned to Rome as leader and, according to some experts, he was no champion of rights for ordinary people.

The transfer of power to Truss from Johnson was accomplished in time-honored fashion, in back-to-back meetings with Queen Elizabeth, though the setting was unusual: Balmoral Castle, a sprawling estate in the Scottish Highlands where the queen spends much of the summer.

Advertisement

Johnson was the first to arrive, with his wife, Carrie. He submitted his resignation to the queen in the drawing room shortly afterward. Truss arrived about an hour later, accompanied by her husband, Hugh O’Leary, to become the 15th prime minister to meet with the monarch (her first was Winston Churchill).

The meetings were held at Balmoral, rather than at Buckingham Palace, as is customary, because the 96-year-old queen is suffering problems with her mobility and was advised by her doctors not to travel. In a photo released by the palace, a smiling queen, holding a walking stick, shook hands with Truss.

It was the first time in her 70-year reign that the queen welcomed a new prime minister outside Buckingham Palace, and the first time any prime minister was elevated at Balmoral since 1885, when Queen Victoria summoned Lord Salisbury to Scotland.

After the meeting ended just before 1 p.m., Truss immediately flew back to London, where, by tradition, she was to speak from a lectern in front of 10 Downing St. As her motorcade wound its way into the city, a heavy rain drenched onlookers and forced the staff to cover the lectern in a plastic tarp.

The motorcade took a circuitous route to Westminster, using up just enough time for the rain to pass so that Truss could speak outside without an umbrella.

Much of Truss’s message was familiar from her last job as a tough-talking foreign secretary. Britain, she vowed, would “stand up for freedom and democracy around the world.” She blamed the economic ills on “Russia’s appalling war in Ukraine,” and spoke of the “energy crisis caused by Putin’s war.”

Advertisement

Moments after she had finished speaking and walked into 10 Downing St., President Biden sent his congratulations.

“I look forward to deepening the special relationship between our countries and working in close cooperation on global challenges, including continued support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression,” Biden said on Twitter.