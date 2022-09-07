Georgia O’Keeffe, amateur sleuth? In Kathryn Lasky’s latest novel, it works

Upon learning of a mystery novel with Georgia O’Keeffe as sleuth, my first thought was: Why? It turns out the better question is: Why not?

In “Light on Bone: A Georgia O’Keeffe Mystery,” Kathryn Lasky brings to life O’Keeffe’s New Mexico as the setting for a whodunit starring a strong-willed and fiercely independent O’Keeffe. The artist, as Cambridge-based Lasky, portrays her, has keen eyes and wicked sense of humor.

Critically, the premise doesn’t feel forced. While walking alone into the New Mexican desert one daybreak in 1934, O’Keeffe stumbles upon a dead body. He appears to be a friar or priest. Inside his car, a gun, and condoms. A map marked with the initials “G.O.” near her home. The artist calls the cops. What happens next involves Charles Lindbergh, Howard Hughes, a budding romance, spies, and eerie drawings by a little girl.

“Light on Bone,” released Sept. 6, marks Lasky’s first adult novel in 20 years. The Newbery Honor medalist’s many children’s books include the fantasy series, “Guardians of Ga’Hoole,” adapted for an animated film directed by Zack Snyder, now on Hulu.

Lasky, 78, has lived in Cambridge with her husband — former National Geographic photographer and documentary filmmaker Chris Knight — for some 42 years. Before that, the Indiana native lived in East Boston. She spoke to the Globe recently from her summer home on Deer Isle, Maine.

Q. I know you’re interested in mysteries, and in Georgia O’Keeffe — but what sparked the idea to combine them?

A. I thought: “What would an artist bring to a crime scene that a trained detective wouldn’t?” That was it. I decided that she could bring light, almost literally. She was buzzing with sensory nerves. I thought that would distinguish her from the run-of-the-mill cop: the way she would regard a crime scene.

Q. Why O’Keeffe?

A. Her character. I wouldn’t ever want to do say, Salvador Dali —that would not be for me. O’Keeffe was very fierce, but in a quiet way. She didn’t suffer fools gladly. All artists are complicated people, but she was complicated in a way I could relate to.

After I graduated from University of Michigan my mom said, “I think we should go to New York to celebrate your graduation. There’s this wonderful Georgia O’Keeffe exhibit at the Met.” I said, “I’m not sure if I like Georgia O’Keeffe.” My mom said, “I think I should get a rebate on your education.” [laughs]

We went and I fell in love. I felt I was falling headfirst down the throat of a calla lily. I had this visceral reaction, I was absorbed by the paintings. I went out later to New Mexico and fell in love with the landscape.

About 15 years ago, I wrote a children’s book [about O’Keeffe] called “Georgia Rises.” When [I decided I wanted to write an adult mystery], it came to my mind: an amateur-sleuth mystery about Georgia O’Keeffe.

I decided to set it around 1933, because that was an emotionally tumultuous time in her life. She was on the brink of great fame, but at the same time, her husband was having an affair. He had forced Georgia to have an abortion some years before, and she started to regret that. She was a mess. She decided to go out to New Mexico. It was a wonderful, healing, inspirational time for her. Until of course, she runs into a dead body in the desert — which is my doing [laughs].

Q. Did you know how it was going to end? Did you have it all plotted, or do you write and see where it takes you?

A. I always know who did it from the start. The trick is not to give it away [without] cheating the reader. I read a mystery recently, by a British writer, and I felt she cheated me. Because just out of the blue, this character who’d barely been introduced or mentioned turns out to be the murderer.

I make a zillion little outlines. I write a basic narrative of the book. I have a whole file called “Crime planning”— that has to do with dates, when the body is discovered, that kind of stuff. I’m addicted to outlines. You want people to keep guessing, to be surprised, but not feel cheated.

I was writing this book during the pandemic, so I couldn’t go out to New Mexico, but I’ve been before. I’ve gone to the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, her house in Abiquiú. Her house is wonderful. I wanted to come back and throw all my furniture out [laughs].

Q. Do you think you’ll make this into a series of artist mysteries, or Georgia O’Keeffe mysteries?

A. I’d like to. It would be the same artist. I’m so attached to her. I thought about this a lot. Because it’s always hard saying goodbye to a book. I could do Monet — but I just don’t want to give up Georgia O’Keeffe. Nobody else compels me like she does.

Interview was edited and condensed. Learn more at kathrynlasky.com.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.