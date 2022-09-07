Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are with Her, and Her, and Her, in ‘Gutsy’

In the days since I binged this often tedious 5½-hour Apple TV+ series (each episode is around 40 minutes), I’ve taken some additional liberties with the term. Putting extra Sriracha on my sandwich? It’s gutsy lunchtime. Going that extra day without shampoo? Gutsiness doesn’t even begin to cover this greasy hair day.

What makes a gutsy woman? This question is the North Star of the new eight-part docuseries, “Gutsy,” hosted by Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea. Interviewing dozens of women around the country, the Clintons deliberately do not settle on a single answer. The idea is that gutsiness can take many forms.

Based on the mother-daughter pair’s bestseller, “The Book of Gutsy Women,” the series is structured as a journey around America in search of inspirational stories. It hinges on interviews with an impressive catalog of celebrities, luminaries, and local heroes, and many are estimable subjects: the critical race theorist Kimberlé Crenshaw, the labor leader Dolores Huerta, and the anthropologist Jane Goodall were three of my favorites.

Alicia Huerta, Lori De Leon, Dolores Huerta, Angela Cabrera, Camila Chavez, Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Maria Elena Chavez, and Juana Chavez in “Gutsy,” premiering Sept. 9 on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

Yet over the eight episodes, the titular term — which the Clintons seem to define as a sort of fighting spirit — proves remarkably nebulous. The series finds Hillary and Chelsea visiting with a scattered array of subjects. Each gets only a few minutes of airtime before the hosts jet off to call on somebody new. The encounters themselves vary in interest, but it is the series construction that really cheapens them: Even the most heroic stories can feel facile when dispensed in quick succession.

The episodes are each underpinned by a vague topic: The first looks at the world of comedy; episode 2 explores the battle against hate; the third, law and justice; and so on. Obviously, there’s lots of thematic overlap. Even as I recall the show now, I find it difficult to recollect the outlines of each episode. Did the late-night talk show host Amber Ruffin appear in “Gutsy Women Have the Last Laugh” (episode 1) or “Gutsy Women Step Up” (episode 6)? And what makes Symone, winner of season 13 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” a paragon for women who “take leaps” (episode 7) while Gloria Steinem exemplifies “rebel hearts” (episode 4)? Similar to the show’s title, the episode names are hazy to the point of extraneous.

Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Glennon Doyle, and Abby Wambach in “Gutsy,” premiering Sept. 9 on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

To keep momentum, the Clintons often engage in activities with their subjects. They bowl with Wanda Sykes. They play Jenga with Abby Wambach and her wife, Glennon Doyle. They take a dance lesson with a nurse in Queens. They bowl (again) with a widow support group. They dance (this time, tango) with Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson. Even discounting this unacknowledged repetition, the sequences start to feel infantilizing, like scheduled playtime. I understand why it’s fun to watch a team of New York firefighters teach Chelsea how to wield a fire hose, but was it really necessary for Hillary’s chat with Megan Thee Stallion to take place during a watercolor painting session?

Hillary Clinton, Victoria Gingrich, Zamari Murrell, Ariana Jackson, Jackie-Michelle Martinez of the New York Fire Department, and Chelsea Clinton in “Gutsy,” premiering Sept. 9 on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

Every so often, a genuine moment shines through the shallowness. In the second episode, Hillary and Chelsea sit with two mothers who lost children to hate crimes. One of them is Susan Bro, who took to activism after her daughter, Heather Heyer, was killed while counter-protesting at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va. When two men who attended the rally called Susan seeking absolution, she recalls telling them, “You need to go talk to the communities that you’ve harmed.” It’s remarkable to see how, even in grief, Susan never lost sight of the causes her daughter was fighting for.

I also appreciated the Clintons’ moments of personal revelation. At one point, when talking to a woman whose wife died, Hillary acknowledges her own journey to supporting same-sex marriage, which she did not come out in support of until 2013. “My daughter was so much further along, faster,” she says. Chelsea chimes in, “It was very hard for me when I was campaigning in 2008 for my mom,” adding that she didn’t speak out at the time because she didn’t “want to become fodder to be used against her.”

Such worthy moments leave one wishing for a more intimate experience with Hillary, Chelsea, and their cohorts, rather than the broad, simplistic survey we receive. Sure, you could keep “Gutsy” on in the background, like a cooking show for a meal you never plan to make. But that would be a shame, for these women deserve so much more.