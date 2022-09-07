What to do with a movie-challenged month? A Cape Cod theater goes old school

So Schuyler, who’s new to his job as of June, proposed trying something the theater hadn’t tried before. Schuyler pitched a month-long celebration of what he calls “ the greatness of cinema, ” featuring more than 50 movies playing throughout September. He dubbed it the Cinemagic Film Festival.

“In the weird age of streaming and trying to pull viewership, we’re always challenged by doing exciting programming,” said Paul Schuyler, manager of the two-screen Chatham Orpheum Theater on Cape Cod. “September is a wasteland. No major studios have films coming out.”

September means a lot of things for a lot of people. Back to school. Move-in day. Apple cider everything. But for movie buffs, the month marks a bit of a lull.

“We had all this space to fill,” Schuyler said of the theater’s scheduling. “I was like, What if we just build a whole festival around classic movies?”

Already a week into Cinemagic, the Orpheum has featured titles like “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Jaws,” “Casablanca,” and “The Music Man.” Next week, visitors can expect “Caddyshack,” “Fantastic Fungi,” and “All the President’s Men.” Schuyler said they’re building up to week three “when we have the most diversity of movies,” including titles such as “The Godfather” and “Apocalypse Now.”

“People are loving it,” Schuyler said of week one. “We have our tried-and-true customer base, but people we’ve never seen are also showing up at the Orpheum.”

Other titles to look out for this month include “Dr. Strangelove,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Grease,” and “2001: A Space Odyssey.” The festival does include one brand new and little-known film that’s especially close to Schuyler’s heart. On Sept. 23, the Orpheum will feature “Red River Road,” which Schuyler, who’s also a filmmaker, directed and starred in with his wife and two sons, all of them actors. The film, a psychological thriller made locally during the pandemic on a shoestring-budget, was recently picked up by independent film distributor Gravitas Ventures, Schuyler said. It’s scheduled to be released Oct. 4 on iTunes and other soon-to-be-determined streaming services.

The original Orpheum opened in 1916 as Chatham’s first and only movie theater, according to its website. In 1938, the building was purchased and renamed the Chatham Theater. In 1987, “like so many village movie theaters on Cape Cod,” its website reads, the theater closed, and was turned into a CVS. In 2011, after CVS vacated, the community rallied around the theater, raised enough money, and brought movies back to Main Street by 2013.

“It’s arguably the nicest theater on Cape Cod,” Schuyler said, describing the state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems. “The other thing is it’s run by film nerds ... we just really care about movies. The sound level, lighting, everything has to be just right.”

Cinemagic runs through the end of the month at The Chatham Orpheum Theater, 637 Main St. Tickets are $12 for adults, and $9 for children and seniors. Tickets for “Jaws” in 3-D are $15 for adults, and $12 for children and seniors. For the full schedule and ticketing, visit mycinemagic.com.













Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.