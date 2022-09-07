After nearly 40 years, John Hancock to step back from sponsorship of Boston Marathon

Harrison wrote that John Hancock, which became part of Toronto-based Manulife Financial Corp. in 2004, has changed significantly since it began sponsoring the race in 1986.

Marianne Harrison, chief executive of the Boston-based life insurer, informed John Hancock employees on Wednesday morning that the company has decided not to renew its contract with the Boston Athletic Association as principal sponsor of the marathon after the next race in April 2023.

After a nearly four-decade run as business partners, the Boston Marathon and its lead corporate sponsor John Hancock are approaching the finish line.

“We have grown in size and scale and are more globally aligned than ever before,” she said.

Harrison delivered the news in anticipation of marathon registration opening next week, and the announcement comes less than two months after John Hancock severed another long-standing local sports sponsorship: its 30-year partnership with the Boston Red Sox. The signature John Hancock logo will come down from Fenway Park’s centerfield scoreboard after this season is over.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

When she announced that move in July, Harrison said John Hancock planned to focus more on aligning its “future community investments” with parent company Manulife’s new “Impact Agenda,” which includes health and well-being, inclusive economic opportunity, and environmental sustainability.

In many ways, John Hancock has been much more inextricably linked with the marathon than with the baseball team. In 1985, when the corporate sponsorship was first unveiled, the marathon’s prestige had been slipping in large part because the BAA didn’t offer a prize purse to attract professional runners. In stepped John Hancock executive David D’Alessandro, at the urging of then-mayor Ray Flynn, who worried the race was losing its luster. D’Alessandro, a marketer who would go on to become John Hancock’s CEO, engineered a sponsorship deal worth $10 million over 10 years. This contract has been renewed multiple times since, though neither John Hancock nor the BAA would disclose the current financial terms.

In this April 21, 1986, file photo, Rob de Castella of Australia breaks the tape to win the 90th running of the Boston Marathon, the first year John Hancock sponsored the event. DAVID TENENBAUM/Associated Press

One key decision on D’Alessandro’s part, according to Boston Marathon historian Tom Derderian, was to accept that the company name would not be part of the race name — the world’s oldest annual marathon would not be called the “John Hancock Boston Marathon.”

“Hancock honored that tradition by not insisting that their name be in front,” said Derderian, who authored a definitive history of the race and was executive producer of a 2017 documentary about it. “They did save the race by allowing the race to become professional.”

Scott Stover, the BAA’s director of marketing and sponsorship, provided a statement that credited John Hancock for making the Boston Marathon the “global and iconic race it is today.” He said a search for a new principal sponsor is already underway, and that the BAA is looking forward to partnering with an organization that “shares our passion for athletic excellence, community engagement, and growing the Boston Marathon to new heights.”

For now, John Hancock has one more marathon on its calendar. Harrison encouraged employees to consider volunteering for the 2023 race or entering a corporate lottery for one of roughly 125 race entries available to John Hancock workers.

The Boston Marathon is unusual in that most runners need a qualifying time in order to register, and thousands more enter with bibs available for runners who are raising money for charity. Harrison noted that the BAA’s and John Hancock’s marathon-related charity programs have raised nearly $460 million for local organizations since 1989. She hinted that the company would use its last race as sponsor to celebrate this legacy, and also to pay homage to the victims of the 2013 marathon bombings.

“The Marathon has always been a collective celebration of persistence and resilience,” Harrison wrote. “Although our sponsorship will come to an end, we intend to make our final race as principal sponsor a special one, especially as we reflect on the tenth anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings and honor the memory of its victims.”

It’s not just John Hancock that has grown over the past four decades. The marathon drew about 5,000 people in John Hancock’s first sponsorship year but now sells out almost immediately, with a cap of roughly 30,000 runners. The marketing and sponsorship opportunities have become far more sophisticated as well, and the race today lists corporate sponsors ranging from Amazon and medical device maker Abbott to CITGO and China’s Wanda Sports Group.

“Now, the marathon may be in a strong enough financial position, maybe diversified enough, that they don’t need a single [principal] sponsor,” Derderian said. “The marathon is way stronger financially and institutionally than it was in ‘86 when Hancock came in.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.