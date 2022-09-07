MassDevelopment teams up with MassChallenge

Quasipublic agency MassDevelopment has launched a partnership with MassChallenge, the nonprofit startup accelerator based in Boston, to help support MassChallenge’s annual cohort of about 200 startups with networking, mentoring, and other forms of assistance. MassDevelopment will also “embed” staff members of its Emergency Technology Fund at MassChallenge’s new headquarters at 10 Fan Pier in the Seaport, to increase access to MassDevelopment’s venture debt offerings. The MassDevelopment fund provides low-cost venture debt to early-stage tech companies, including those that specialize in advanced materials, defense, electronics, and other industries. During the past two decades, the fund has made loans and guarantees totaling $96.9 million to 58 companies. — JON CHESTO

COFFEE

Starbucks to reinstate seven workers fired for union activity

Starbucks said Wednesday it will reinstate seven employees who were fired in February after leading an effort to unionize their Memphis store. The seven will get their jobs back after the Seattle-based coffee giant lost an appeal of a lower court’s order to reinstate them. Starbucks said the employees violated company policy by reopening the store after closing time and inviting non-employees — including a television crew — to come inside. But the National Labor Relations Board disagreed with Starbucks’ action, saying it was interfering with workers’ right to organize, and it asked a federal court in Memphis to intervene. Last month, a federal judge ordered Starbucks to reinstate the workers within five days while the court considers the labor board’s lawsuit. Starbucks appealed, but late Tuesday, a three-judge panel for the US Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit sided with the lower court, ruling that Starbucks “did not show a likelihood of success” in challenging the lower court’s ruling. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

EMPLOYMENT

UPS to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers

United Parcel Service said Wednesday it plans to hire more than 100,000 extra workers to help handle an increase in packages during the critical holiday season. That’s similar to the holiday seasons of 2021 and 2020. Holiday-season volumes usually start rising in October and remain high into January. The hiring plans come as online shopping has slowed after a pandemic-induced surge, but the figures are still well above pre-pandemic levels. UPS said the openings will be for full- and part-time seasonal positions, and they are primarily package handlers, drivers, and driver helpers. UPS promotes the seasonal jobs as ones that can lead to year-round employment, saying in recent years that roughly 35 percent of people for seasonal package-handling jobs end up in permanent positions. The company also said it has further streamlined the job hiring process and touts that it takes just 25 minutes for most people — from filling out an online application to receiving a job offer, according to Danelle McCusker Rees, the president of human relations at UPS, who began her career with the company as a seasonal worker. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Elon Musk will be able to include new evidence from a Twitter whistle-blower as he fights to get out of his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company, but Musk won’t be able to delay a high-stakes October trial over the dispute, a judge ruled Wednesday. Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the head judge of Delaware’s Court of Chancery, denied Musk’s request to delay the trial by four weeks. But she allowed the billionaire Tesla CEO to add evidence related to whistle-blower allegations by former Twitter security chief Peiter Zatko, who is scheduled to testify to Congress next week about the company’s poor cybersecurity practices. Twitter has sued Musk, asking the Delaware court to force him to go through with the deal he made in April to buy the company. Musk has countersued and a trial is set to start the week of Oct. 17. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

E-COMMERCE

Instacart buys online grocery startup

Instacart is acquiring Rosie Applications Inc., an online grocery startup focused on local retailers and wholesalers, as it moves to consolidate and expand its share of the online grocery delivery market ahead of an anticipated initial public offering this year. Rosie is Instacart’s second acquisition this month, following its purchase of pricing and promotions platform Eversight Inc. Terms of the transactions weren’t disclosed. Last year Instacart bought smart-cart startup Caper AI for $350 million. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIRLINES

United says revenue better than expected, wants more flights at JFK

United Airlines’ third-quarter revenue will be higher than it had expected due to strong summer travel demand. Separately, United says it will end flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York unless it can expand operations at the congested airport. Chicago-based United said Wednesday that revenue will be 12 percent higher than in the same quarter of 2019, up from its previous projection of an 11 percent increase over pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, United says it will suspend service at JFK Airport at the end of October unless federal regulators allow it to operate more flights to compete better against rivals such as JetBlue and American. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Truss rules out windfall tax on oil companies as energy bills soar

British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Wednesday ruled out a windfall tax on oil companies to pay for her plans to tackle the energy crisis. Speaking during her first session of prime minister’s questions in the House of Commons, Truss rebuffed opposition calls for a new windfall tax, even as she refrained from explaining how she would fund a plan meant to help the public pay energy bills skyrocketing because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The plan is expected to be delivered on Thursday. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Target ending mandatory retirement age for CEO

Target is dropping the mandatory retirement age for its CEO, allowing chief executive Brian Cornell to stay on for three more years. Cornell, 63, would have passed the age of 65 in that span. Sales at the discount retailer have grown steadily since Cornell took the top job in 2014. The Minneapolis-based chain had been accelerating its online services such as curbside pickup and same-day services while sprucing up its stores well before the pandemic. During the height of the health crisis, Target became a lifeline to millions of people trying to limit their exposure during the pandemic. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

STREAMING

Arab nations want Netflix to stop programming they say is against Islamic values

Six Gulf Arab states have told Netflix to stop broadcasting material that they said violates the region’s Islamic values, and threatened legal action if the firm didn’t act. The countries said some Netflix content “contradicts Islamic and societal values and principles,” adding they had contacted the US-based company to drop the offending material. They didn’t specify which content had caused the issue. The move comes after a debate on social media and television in the Gulf about content for children which was said to promote homosexuality. — BLOOMBERG NEWS