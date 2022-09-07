Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A prothonotary warbler was banded on South Monomoy, where other sightings included 7 blue-winged teal, 10 Northern shovelers, 78 gadwall, 8 Northern pintail, 42 green-winged teal, 714 ring-necked ducks, 4 ruddy ducks, 5 pied-billed grebe, 4 American coots, and a yellow-bellied flycatcher.

Birds reported from Race Point in Provincetown included a little gull, a pomarine jaeger, 8 parasitic jaegers, a black-legged kittiwake, a lesser black-backed gull, 3 black terns, 425 roseate terns, 1,800 common terns, a Forster’s tern, numbers of Cory’s, great, sooty, and Manx shearwaters.

Recent sightings (through Aug. 30) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Birds tallied during a survey of a remote part of Monomoy NWR included an Arctic tern, 10 American oystercatchers, a marbled godwit, 300 semipalmated plovers, a whimbrel, 5 red knots, 350 semipalmated sandpipers, 300 sanderlings, a black tern, and 25 snowy egrets.

Birds noted in Nauset Marsh in Eastham included 2,000 semipalmated plovers, 7 whimbrel, 110 sanderling, 2 red knots, 30 white-rumped sandpiper, 3 pectoral sandpipers, 280 semipalmated sandpipers, 140 short-billed dowitchers, 4 lesser black-backed gulls, 23 great egrets, 40 snowy egrets, 67 black-crowned night-herons, 12 yellow-crowned night-herons, 2 Northern harriers, and a peregrine falcon.

Other sightings around the Cape included a black skimmer in Falmouth, a continuing little blue heron at Santuit Pond in Mashpee and two others in West Harwich, a long-billed dowitcher at Sandy Neck in Barnstable, a blackpoll warbler banded in Brewster, and 2 red-necked and one red phalarope on Stellwagen Bank.