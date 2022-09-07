Robert Brown to step down as Boston University president after 17 years

Brown joins a growing list of college presidents who have announced their departures in the past year. At least 12 institutions in Massachusetts have, or will have, open presidencies in the coming year, including Harvard University, Smith College, and the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

“My longevity in the position and the natural rhythms of the University have led me to the conclusion that it is time for me to step aside and for new leadership to take the helm,” Brown wrote in a letter to the university community.

Robert Brown, the president of Boston University for 17 years, will step down at the end of the academic year, the school said Wednesday.

That mirrors a national exodus of college presidents, with many citing the strains of leading their institutions through the pandemic.

“I am extremely gratified that we continued to make progress during the COVID-19 pandemic, which will be remembered as one of the most difficult times in our professional and personal lives and in the history of the University,” Brown wrote.

After a sabbatical he will join the university’s College of Engineering to continue teaching and writing, Brown said.

A chemical engineer from San Antonio, Texas, Brown became the 10th president of the 30,000-student university in 2005.

In his letter, Brown touted the solidification of BU’s standing among the nation’s top research universities, its growing endowment, and the establishment of new programs, such as an online masters program at the Questrom School of Business and the Faculty of Computing and Data Sciences.

However, Brown, a first-generation college graduate, said his greatest accomplishment was increasing the financial aid at the university and diversifying the campus’s student body.

“Today, more than ever, Boston University’s student body reflects the diversity of the United States and abroad,” he wrote in his letter. “This diversity is at the heart of our values.”

The chairman of the board of trustees will soon update the BU community on the search for a new president, Brown wrote.













Alexander Thompson was a Globe intern in 2022. Follow him on Twitter @AlMThompson