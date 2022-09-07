Biden will speak about cancer initiative during visit to Boston next week

The president, the release said, will discuss “the Cancer Moonshot [intiative] and the goal of ending cancer as we know it. The President’s remarks, which will take place on the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s ‘Moonshot’ speech, will be held at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum” in Dorchester.

President Biden will travel to Boston on Monday to deliver remarks on a major cancer fighting initiative, the White House said Wednesday.

Before hitting the JFK Library, officials said, Biden “will also make remarks on the unprecedented investments in his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that are building a better America. This trip will be pooled press. Additional details to follow.”

Biden, while vice president, plugged the Cancer Moonshot Initiative in October 2016 at the tail end of the Obama administration. Biden said at the time that 45 years of cancer research since President Nixon announced a similar effort in 1971 had created a vastly greater understanding of the disease.

“We now have an army and powerful new technologies and tools. And with this moonshot, I believe we have a clear strategy on how to move ahead,” said Biden in 2016, speaking at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the US Senate on Columbia Point.

