At Billerica’s last working farm, a battle over $300,000 in unpaid taxes divides the town

Town Manager John Curran doesn’t see it that way. He says the land Griggs owns at 599 Boston Road — which includes two houses, more than a dozen greenhouses, and a farm stand — is “grossly undervalued” at $1.2 million. The Town of Billerica has been trying to work with Griggs for over a year, Curran says, but Griggs hasn’t responded.

BILLERICA — To hear Billy Griggs tell it, his property — 25 acres of farm land on the edge of the Concord River — is over-assessed and overtaxed. He says he’s doing the best he can running his family farm, but the brutal combination of heat and drought and supply chain snarls has thrown him on hard times. Now he’s convinced the town manager “has it in for me.”

“The Town has bent over backwards to accommodate him and help him succeed in his business,” Curran said. “He’s got it backwards.”

Here’s where both men agree: Griggs stopped paying his property taxes in 2017. He owes the Town of Billerica close to $300,000 in outstanding taxes, including interest. Now the farm that has been in Griggs’ family for nearly 80 years faces foreclosure. If the parties can’t agree to a plan for Griggs to pay his taxes, the struggling farmer could lose it all — his land, his business, his home.

“What they want for taxes is just unsustainable,” Griggs said one afternoon last week. The 73-year-old farmer, dressed in dusty jeans and fraying shoes, was finishing lunch while customers browsed for mums, on special for $4 a pot. “How in the world can they think that this place can be assessed that high?”

Griggs’ clash with town leadership ignited a local social media furor after the Lowell Sun published an article on the farm controversy. Billerica residents are divided: Supporters have accused the town of bullying Griggs. They agree with him that the taxes are too high. They think officials should cut him some slack.

But others say Griggs is shirking his responsibilities. As one commenter wrote on Facebook, “It is disgusting that he’s been allowed to not pay his taxes for so long. Imagine if anyone else went five years without paying theirs?”

Mailboxes are snuggled in front of a Griggs Farm checkout window with sweet potato vines trailing down along the sides.

Griggs’ property tax liability is determined by Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 61A, a program designed to significantly lower the tax burden on land assessed for agricultural use. According to Curran, the vast majority of Griggs’ land — about 22 acres — is assessed at roughly $23,000 total. But the law requires the Town to assess Griggs’ remaining 3 acres, where he maintains two houses and a retail business, at fair market value, which comes to more than $1 million.

“The typical home in Billerica goes for about $600,000,” he said. “Three acres of property alone is worth three-quarters of a million dollars in Billerica.”

Curran understands it may take the Town “a very, very long time” to collect Griggs’ entire outstanding balance with a deferred payment plan. But the money, he added, ultimately is not the issue.

”It’s not necessarily the money that’s important, it’s the fairness of it,” Curran said. “We can’t not collect one person’s taxes and then collect everyone else’s.”

Griggs is a third-generation farmer. His grandfather was a dairy farmer in Brookline and Readfield, Maine, before raising chickens in Georgetown, Mass. His father founded Griggs Farm in 1943, breeding poultry for servicemen in World War II.

Griggs grew up on the farm, relishing the opportunity to see what he’d planted grow, getting to know his regulars. He worked side by side with his father, cultivating flowers and vegetables, until his death in 2006.

His family’s homestead is a local institution, the town’s last working farm.

“There were many farms in Billerica when I was a kid growing up,” said Barbara Solomon, 77, a lifelong customer who had stopped by for mums. “The one thing constant was Griggs Farm. It’s been here forever.”

A customer who heard that the town of Billerica was threatening to foreclose on Griggs Farm stopped to wish owner Billy Griggs well as she checked out.

And even though the property is protected by the state’s Agricultural Preservation Restriction program, some fear the Town is hoping to sell the land to developers, and that dense apartment or condo buildings will go up in place of Griggs Farm.

That rumor’s not true, Curran countered.

“There is no danger of any of that land ever becoming developed,” he said, citing the restriction. Curran estimates the full commercial value of Griggs’ property would be at least $10 million.

“We want to see the farm survive, but you’re living in a dream world if you think this is the only problem with the whole situation. The taxes are the least of the issue out there.”

Trouble has been plaguing the farm for a while.

First, there was the matter with the geese, wreaking havoc on Griggs’ cornfields, situated on an additional 25 acres he leased from the town for $1,000 a year. A decade ago, Griggs tried to solve the problem by opening up the land to hunters. But a neighbor complained after a wounded goose crashed through her bedroom window, showering her rug and bed in blood. (”It looked like a murder scene up there,” Curran groaned.)

Curran threatened to pull the lease if Griggs didn’t dismiss the hunters. The hunt ended and the geese returned. Although Griggs still holds the lease, he stopped planting corn and paying the rent.

Then, earlier this summer, a wheel on Griggs’ primary tractor rusted out. It took six weeks for Griggs to receive a replacement. So instead of planting 20 acres of vegetables, Griggs could only plant three. Now, in the midst of the worst drought he’s ever seen, thirsty coyotes are chewing the irrigation lines feeding his mums. As he walked around his farm this week, he eyed their muddy paw prints with disdain. “Vermin,” he spat.

With Griggs and the town at an impasse, Billerica state Representative Marc Lombardo stepped in. The Republican lawmaker arranged a closed-door meeting on Wednesday with Curran, Town Treasurer John Clark, Griggs and his attorney. Lombardo said he hoped Griggs and the Town could hash out a “mutually beneficial agreement” that would allow Griggs to pay his taxes in a “fair and equitable way.”

No resolution was reached Wednesday, but Lombardo told the Globe afterward in a text message the meeting was “productive.”

Griggs disagreed.

“I would call it nonproductive,” Griggs said of his conversation with the Town. “They want money, money, money, money. We want farm land preservation, farm land preservation, farm land preservation.”

