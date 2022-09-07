Boston police investigating after man, 79, lost $13,500 in cash to scammer in Longwood area

The incident came less than a week after a similar scam was reported last Friday in which an 83-year-old man also met with a perpetrator in person and handed over several thousand dollars in cash. Police have not determined whether the incidents are connected, but they are urging people to be vigilant when receiving such a call and never agree to meet with someone in person.

Authorities are investigating after a 79-year-old man was scammed out of $13,500 in cash that he paid in person to another man Tuesday after being told that his grandson was in jail when in fact he was safe at school, the Boston Police Department said.

“We definitely want people to be aware this is going on and not be surprised or shocked when it happens, and report it to police so we can investigate,” said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, the chief spokesman for the Boston Police Department. “Contact your loved ones or anyone who you think could have been kidnapped or arrested, and do not meet with people.

“When you get one of these calls, slow it down and don’t let your emotions take over,” he added.

The victim in Tuesday’s scam told police that he received a call from a person who claimed to be his grandson and said he was arrested for an accident where a 35-year-old woman was seriously injured, according to police. A second person got on the phone and claimed to be a public defender, telling the victim that his grandson needed $13,500 for bail and that he could send a bondsman to pick it up, police said. The victim told the man that he could meet the bondsmen in the Longwood area, where he was taking a family member to the hospital, police said.

The victim met the alleged bondsman on Brookline Avenue outside Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and handed him the full amount in cash, police said. The suspect was driving a white Nissan four-door sedan, police said.

The victim later received another phone call from the man claiming to be his son’s attorney, who said the woman involved in the accident was pregnant and had lost the child, therefore raising bail to $15,000, police said.

“At this time, he became suspicious and learned his grandson was safe at school,” police said in a statement.

Police are asking anyone with information about the scam in the Longwood area to call Boston police detectives in Area B-2 at 617-343-4275.

It was a similar story last Friday. The victim in that scam also received a call from a person claiming to be a public defender who said their grandson was in jail for reckless endangerment. The victim eventually met with the man in the area of 151 Tremont St. and handed him thousands in cash, police said.

Boston police released a photo of the suspect in Friday’s scam in which the man is seen on surveillance video wearing a medical mask, sunglasses, and his hood pulled over his head. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Boston police detectives in Area A-1 at 617-343-4571.

Police encouraged anyone who receives a similar call to note the phone number where the call or text originated and report it to police. Police also said if you are on the call, ask the caller to describe the family member or ask for specific information that could dispel the claim.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.