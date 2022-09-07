fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boyfriend of mother of Elijah Lewis, N.H. boy found dead in Mass., to plead guilty to manslaughter

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated September 7, 2022, 1 hour ago
Pictured here is Elijah Lewis's mother, Danielle Dauphinais (at left in photo from January 2020) and her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf (right, photo taken in 2019).New Hampshire Attorney General's office

The boyfriend of the mother 5-year-old Elijah Lewis, who was found dead in Abington last October, plans to plead guilty to manslaughter and other charges in connection with the boy’s death, according to court records.

Joseph Stapf will plead guilty to manslaughter, second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, and witness tampering, according to a document filed in Hillsborough County Superior Court in New Hampshire.

The notice of intent to enter a plea of guilty was filed Sept. 2 and states that Stapf will face a sentence of 22 to 45 years.

Lewis’s body was found in a wooded area in Abington last October.

Authorities said the boy was last seen alive at his home in Merrimack, N.H. and was first reported missing on Oct. 14, 2021. His disappearance ultimately led to the arrest of Stapf and Lewis’s mother, Danielle Dauphinais, in New York City a few days later.

In April New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella announced that Dauphinais had been indicted on multiple charges in connection with her son’s murder. A Hillsborough County grand jury returned indictments charging her with one count of first degree murder for purposely causing her son’s death; one count of second degree murder for causing her son’s death recklessly with extreme indifference to the value of human life; and three counts of tampering with witnesses, Formella’s office said.


