Boyfriend of mother of Elijah Lewis, N.H. boy found dead in Mass., to plead guilty to manslaughter

The boyfriend of the mother 5-year-old Elijah Lewis, who was found dead in Abington last October, plans to plead guilty to manslaughter and other charges in connection with the boy’s death, according to court records.

Joseph Stapf will plead guilty to manslaughter, second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, and witness tampering, according to a document filed in Hillsborough County Superior Court in New Hampshire.

The notice of intent to enter a plea of guilty was filed Sept. 2 and states that Stapf will face a sentence of 22 to 45 years.