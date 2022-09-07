Breathtaking Mount Washington photos capture sunrise

The Mount Washington Observatory on Wednesday posted breathtaking photos from the summit as the sun came up in the morning.
The observatory posted the photos to Twitter and Facebook.
“Undercast completely surrounded the summit this morning,” the observatory tweeted at 7:57 a.m. “This has resulted in a variety of optical phenomena including a glory (second image) and a clear view of the mountain’s shadow.”
#undercast #mwobs #cloudsea #optics #hikenh #presidentalrange #nhwx #weather #mountainweather pic.twitter.com/EfCBayqxID— Mount Washington Observatory (MWO) (@MWObs) September 7, 2022
Several people posted enthusiastic replies to the tweet, including one person who wrote, “So cool!”
Said another, “I learned a new word today #undercast. Thank you.”
