fb-pixel Skip to main content

Breathtaking Mount Washington photos capture sunrise

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated September 7, 2022, 18 minutes ago
A stunning view from Mount Washington Wednesday morning.Mount Washington Observatory

The Mount Washington Observatory on Wednesday posted breathtaking photos from the summit as the sun came up in the morning.

The observatory posted the photos to Twitter and Facebook.

“Undercast completely surrounded the summit this morning,” the observatory tweeted at 7:57 a.m. “This has resulted in a variety of optical phenomena including a glory (second image) and a clear view of the mountain’s shadow.”

Several people posted enthusiastic replies to the tweet, including one person who wrote, “So cool!”

Said another, “I learned a new word today #undercast. Thank you.”


Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video