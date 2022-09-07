fb-pixel Skip to main content

Comment on this story: A celebrated surgeon, a trail of secrets and death

Dr. Yvon Baribeau set a record for malpractice settlements, and many colleagues tried desperately to stop him. But hospital executives let him go on and on.

By Rebecca Ostriker, Deirdre Fernandes, Liz Kowalczyk, Jonathan Saltzman and Patricia Wen Globe Staff,Updated September 7, 2022, 1 hour ago

From the day he first stepped into the hospital, Dr. Yvon Baribeau had the makings of a star.

In the operating rooms at Catholic Medical Center, where he started working three decades ago, he was a forceful presence — tall, self-assured, ambitious, tireless, a cardiac specialist who relished the toughest cases and was gifted, peers noted, with “natural” hands that moved swiftly and smoothly through long hours of surgery.

Read the full story.

Rebecca Ostriker can be reached at rebecca.ostriker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeOstriker. Deirdre Fernandes can be reached at deirdre.fernandes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @fernandesglobe. Liz Kowalczyk can be reached at lizbeth.kowalczyk@globe.com. Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com. Patricia Wen can be reached at patricia.wen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @GlobePatty.