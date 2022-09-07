Comment on this story: A celebrated surgeon, a trail of secrets and death

From the day he first stepped into the hospital, Dr. Yvon Baribeau had the makings of a star.

In the operating rooms at Catholic Medical Center, where he started working three decades ago, he was a forceful presence — tall, self-assured, ambitious, tireless, a cardiac specialist who relished the toughest cases and was gifted, peers noted, with “natural” hands that moved swiftly and smoothly through long hours of surgery.