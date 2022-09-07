Four children, driver, injured in school van crash in Barnstable

The crash occurred around 4:15 p.m. on Route 6 east, near mile marker 65, according to fire Lieutenant Kim Sylvia.

All five were taken to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to the fire department.

Four children and a driver were injured Wednesday when their school van was involved in a crash with an SUV on Route 6 in Barnstable, according to state and local officials.

They found a “minivan schoolbus” that had crashed with a “small SUV” and gone off the roadway, Sylvia said.

State Troopers assigned to the Yarmouth barracks also responded to the scene, according to a State Police spokesman.

The van was a 2019 Dodge Caravan, and the SUV was a 2019 Honda CRV, according to State Police. The ages of the children and the female van driver were not disclosed.

Information about the van’s school district or its destination was not immediately available on Wednesday night, Sylvia said.

The two occupants of the SUV were not injured, she added.

State Police closed one lane of Route 6, Sylvia said. The two-lane highway had been fully reopened by about 5:30 p.m.

Sylvia said that State Police were investigating the cause of the crash.





Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.