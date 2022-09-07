The hardest part about working on R.I. political campaigns

So what’s the hardest part about working on a campaign? I asked some of the best campaign staffers in Rhode Island to share their honest thoughts, and because most of them are working on races right now, I gave them anonymity so they don’t get fired or make their candidates cry.

Behind the scenes, there’s a mad dash from every campaign to get out the vote – hence the “can we count on you?” text messages we’re all getting from people we’ve never met.

With less than a week to go until the Rhode Island primary, we’ve seen all the political postcards and lawn signs, and you can’t watch “Jeopardy” in peace without some candidate telling you how they’re the answer to all our prayers.

Here’s what they had to say.

⚓ “Working with the candidates. Look, even the most seasoned politician gets nervous before debates, is anxious about how voters react to them, and overthinks the messaging on campaign materials. Everyone is expecting powerful political leaders to be commanding and authoritative, but in reality, they are just people like us and have the same human frailties. I think if more people knew that, it would change the way they look at politicians.”

⚓ “Understanding how things that aren’t stories in 49 other states are days-long sagas in the reporters’ Twitter-WPRO echo chamber. Because it’s such a small place, you’ve got to have a fishbowl mentality that every single thing you do or don’t do will be noticed and scrutinized.”

⚓ “The clients hire people like me who have been doing this for 20 years – usually they pay us, sometimes they don’t – but almost universally they don’t follow advice.”

⚓ “Paid canvassers versus volunteer canvassers. If you don’t balance it right, the volunteers will get jealous that they are not getting paid and they will stop coming. Volunteers matter more! Utilize paid canvassers strategically and sparsely.”

⚓ “The whole thing is one big test in organization – you can’t pay too much attention to the same people for too long or you lose.”

⚓ “The hardest thing about working on a campaign is managing the candidate’s family.”

⚓ “The toughest part about campaigns is convincing candidates and those working on campaigns to ignore the noise coming from a very small bubble of people on social media. Twitter is not even close to real life. This noise is almost always totally irrelevant to candidates’ races and is not representative of what regular folks think. It’s very difficult to keep the focus on the 30,000-foot level if you’re getting worked up by a dozen gadflies on Twitter who don’t even live in your district. The average voter isn’t in this social media bubble – they’re more worried about their own work, their kids, and other activities.”

⚓ “Convincing a candidate that a bad idea of theirs is a bad idea, and getting them to agree to not do it, while continuing to want to listen to you.”

⚓ “It’s hard to find candidates, but it’s even harder to find experienced help. There are so few campaign managers at the ready, in part because of our size. Campaigns are too small to be able to hire them, and then there’s no industry of them. So we’re helping candidates manage their own campaigns, training a totally new volunteer, or picking up a tiny bit of slack ourselves.”

⚓ “Money: That money matters so much versus the quality of the candidate. Pace: You rarely have enough time or enough resources to do your best work. Consuming: It is all-consuming and that is tough to balance with any other part of life. Relentless: It is 24-7, so as one ages, it gets harder. Paranoia: If you are doing it right, you never feel secure, there is always something to worry about, you are always wondering what the opposition is planning that you can’t see. And obviously, losing sucks.”

⚓ “In any given day, you have more things to do than you can get done, so a good manager can constantly reprioritize and not lose sight of the big picture and what actually matters to voters.”

⚓ “The truncated schedule for the election in Rhode Island adds to the appearance of a frenetic season. The filing deadline, and the signature gathering, are so late, you really do not have that much time to get out and talk to voters as an official candidate. It also makes it hard for organizations to make endorsements in ways that help candidates.”

