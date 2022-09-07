Man taken to hospital after fall at construction site in Seaport district

A man was taken to the hospital after falling at a construction site in the Seaport district Wednesday morning, Boston police said.

The call came in at 6:36 a.m. for a report of a man who fell approximately 10 feet from some construction equipment in the area of Sleeper Street and Seaport Boulevard, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.

As of Wednesday morning the extent of his injuries were not known to police, Tavares said. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.