fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man taken to hospital after fall at construction site in Seaport district

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated September 7, 2022, 1 hour ago
A construction worker was injured at the corner of Seaport Boulevard and Sleeper Street in the Seaport District.Lane Turner/Globe Staff

A man was taken to the hospital after falling at a construction site in the Seaport district Wednesday morning, Boston police said.

The call came in at 6:36 a.m. for a report of a man who fell approximately 10 feet from some construction equipment in the area of Sleeper Street and Seaport Boulevard, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.

As of Wednesday morning the extent of his injuries were not known to police, Tavares said. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The US Occupational Safety and Health Administration also responded to the scene, she said.

Advertisement


Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video