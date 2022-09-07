Maps: Takeaways from the town-by-town results in Tuesday’s primaries

Despite a $9 million self-funded advertising campaign and endorsements from progressives like Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Senator Elizabeth Warren, labor lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan was defeated by former Boston city councilor Andrea Campbell Tuesday night. In fact, Campbell ran up some of her biggest margins in progressive parts of Massachusetts, including Boston, Cambridge, and Somerville.

With the Massachusetts primary campaigns over and the vote tallying largely completed, more insights are beginning to emerge on how each winning candidate prevailed in Tuesday night’s elections. Here’s a closer look at the latest election results from the Associated Press. Click or tap on the map to see how your community voted in several key races.

Governor (GOP)

Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl saw wins in many of the state’s Gateway Cities, including Fall River, New Bedford, Worcester, Pittsfield, Brockton, Chelsea, Lawrence, and others.

Diehl’s performance in these areas brings echoes of gains made by former president Donald Trump from 2016 to 2020 in some of these same communities. Trump in 2020 made inroads in New Bedford, Fall River, Chelsea, and Lawrence, cities where Trump-backed Diehl prevailed Tuesday. Springfield and Holyoke — two cities won by Doughty — were notable exceptions.

Secretary of state

Longtime incumbent Bill Galvin defeated challenger Tanisha Sullivan in a lopsided 70 percent to 30 percent victory for the Democratic nomination for Secretary of State. A town-by-town look at the results shows just how widespread Galvin’s support was. Galvin won all cities and towns that have reported results, except for progressive Somerville where Sullivan won handily. There were some close calls in more progressive parts of the state: Sullivan lost Cambridge by only 19 votes.

Suffolk County DA

The race for the Democratic nomination for Suffolk County district attorney was close in Boston. Incumbent Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden edged out councilor Ricardo Arroyo in Boston by a margin of just about 5,000 votes out of nearly 70,000 cast. Elsewhere, Arroyo outperformed Hayden in Chelsea, while Hayden won soundly in Revere and Winthrop.

