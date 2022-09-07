MBTA issues new guidance, offers preloaded T passes for students entering school year

The transit agency has released the Student Edition of its Rider’s Guide that includes information and travel advisories “specific for students and parents,” according to a statement issued Wednesday.

As students in Greater Boston head back to school, the MBTA has issued new guidance for student riders, with tips on how to navigate the temporary shutdowns of the Orange and Green Lines.

The guide includes service alternatives for the T’s ongoing service closures — namely, the Orange Line, as well as the Green Line’s Union Square branch. The lines are due to reopen on Monday, Sept. 19, the statement said.

Officials also said the agency is offering 5,500 CharlieCards to students and parents, providing them with pre-loaded seven-day passes to help them prepare for the first week of classes.

City officials previously announced that they would distribute an additional 3,000 free CharlieCards at Boston City Hall, as well as at all Boston Public Library locations.

The agency also said that many middle and high school students are eligible for reduced fare cards. For students in higher education, the statement noted that several institutions offer discounted semester passes.

“The MBTA continues to collaborate with Boston Public Schools and its other municipal partners as students return to the MBTA system,” the agency said.









